Mechanically Injected Triple-Turbo DX460 Engine

Courtesy of Engine Builder

Cummins is the name of the game throughout diesel motorsports, that’s fairly obvious when you look at any of the top competitors in the racing and pulling world. That isn’t to say that there aren’t any guys making waves with Duramax and Powerstroke powerplants. In fact, one of the most famous pulling trucks from the past decade-and-a-half isn’t Cummins based.

And it makes sure to make that apparent to onlookers too. Named “Cummins Killer,” the Super Stock GMC has continuously ascended the ranks of the diesel pulling world since 2008, thanks in part to a triple-turbo Wagler Competition Products DX460 Duramax engine.

The original Cummins Killer was born from the minds of owner Wes Kusilek and his father. Now, after retiring from pulling, Craig Dickey pilots the machine. Unlike many competitive builds, the Cummins Killer retains a factory body complete with panels, working headlights, and a factory hood. Underneath, the team turned to Performance Pros for the IFS tube chassis and tilt body setup.

A big truck needs big power, and Jeremy Wagler was brought into the project nearly a decade ago when Cummins Killer was still in its second rendition. Now in its third form, the truck boast Wagler’s powerful DX460 engine. The Duramax engine has a full aluminum block with a standard 3.900” stroke and 4.310” bore.