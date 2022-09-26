 Mechanically Injected Triple-Turbo DX460 Engine
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Mechanically Injected Triple-Turbo DX460 Engine

on

Twin-Turbo LB7 Duramax Engine

on

Turbocharged 6.0L Powerstroke Engine

on

Compound-Turbo VP44 5.9l Cummins Engine
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Air Filters For Turbocharged And Supercharged Applications (VIDEO) Video
play

Air Filters For Turbocharged And Supercharged Applications (VIDEO)

ASE Test Prep: Fuel Trims and Filters (VIDEO) Video
play

ASE Test Prep: Fuel Trims and Filters (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

New Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

Vic Tarasik provides practical tips for students to follow as they start their career. Sponsored by NPW.

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U Courses

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U Courses

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Advertisement

Trending Now

Timing The BMW N53 And N54

Underhood: Timing The BMW N53 And N54
Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise

Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?

Underhood: Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?
Turning Off The TPMS Light

Undercar: Turning Off The TPMS Light
7 Brake Myths Busted

Undercar: 7 Brake Myths Busted
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

ADAS Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification AVI Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Diesel

Mechanically Injected Triple-Turbo DX460 Engine

Featuring a triple-turbo setup and Wagler’s DX460 platform, this engine belts out around 3,200 horsepower. Check it out!
Advertisement
 

on

Courtesy of Engine Builder

Advertisement

Cummins is the name of the game throughout diesel motorsports, that’s fairly obvious when you look at any of the top competitors in the racing and pulling world. That isn’t to say that there aren’t any guys making waves with Duramax and Powerstroke powerplants. In fact, one of the most famous pulling trucks from the past decade-and-a-half isn’t Cummins based.

And it makes sure to make that apparent to onlookers too. Named “Cummins Killer,” the Super Stock GMC has continuously ascended the ranks of the diesel pulling world since 2008, thanks in part to a triple-turbo Wagler Competition Products DX460 Duramax engine.

The original Cummins Killer was born from the minds of owner Wes Kusilek and his father. Now, after retiring from pulling, Craig Dickey pilots the machine. Unlike many competitive builds, the Cummins Killer retains a factory body complete with panels, working headlights, and a factory hood. Underneath, the team turned to Performance Pros for the IFS tube chassis and tilt body setup.

A big truck needs big power, and Jeremy Wagler was brought into the project nearly a decade ago when Cummins Killer was still in its second rendition. Now in its third form, the truck boast Wagler’s powerful DX460 engine. The Duramax engine has a full aluminum block with a standard 3.900” stroke and 4.310” bore.

Click Here To Read The Full Article

Advertisement
In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Diesel: Single-Turbo 6.7l Cummins Pro Mod Engine

Diesel: Twin-Turbo LML Duramax Dragster Engine

Diesel: 1974 Federal With Dual Cummins Engines

Diesel: Compound Turbo LML Duramax

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician