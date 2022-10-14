 Meet Ian McKenzie, October's Student of the Month!
Career

Meet Ian McKenzie, October’s Student of the Month!

 

on

Ian McKenzie is credited for being a capable student with great problem-solving skills. Sponsored by Continental.

Ian McKenzie is a 12th grade student at Walker County Center of Technology in Jasper, Alabama. Ian is credited for being a capable student with great problem-solving skills.  Ian has already earned all 10 of his entry-level ASE Certifications.

Welcome to, Ian McKenzie!

Ian McKenzie

What inspired you to take automotive classes? 

It all started because I enjoy seeing how things work and found it interesting. Cars are a tool that everyone uses. And they’re important! It’s pertinent to keep them on the road and I think it’s a really fulfilling thing to work on a car.

Can you share what your experience was like when you participated in SKILLSUSA? 

It was really fun. It made me realize ‘these people are here because they’re like you’ and it was one of the most rewarding experiences in my life.

What’s your experience like with GM Step? 

We just started it, but it has already been a great learning tool. 

This program has really helped me learn the systems of a car and how they work together to ensure that the car performs correctly and does its job.

Do you have a favorite project that you’ve worked on at school or at home that you’d like to share with me?

Right now, I’m actually working on a GMC Sonoma and I’m replacing the head gaskets. This is the first job I’ve done all by myself. It has been a great learning experience as I figure out how I need to be doing things.

What are your plans for the future? 

I plan on taking a GM program in Birmingham and later would like to work at a GM dealership for some time. After that, I plan on opening up my own shop.

Ian’s Instructor, Michael Craig says, Ian is a very intelligent young man. He doesn’t shy away from hard work. He loves to be challenged. Right now, Ian has volunteered to put head gaskets on a GMC Sonoma for a fellow student who works here part time and goes to work full time. Ian is learning a lot very quickly. He is just awesome. He always does whatever is asked of him.

To nominate a student for consideration as a Continental Belts and Hose Student of the Month, click here.

