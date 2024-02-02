Mullen Opens Caribbean Markets for Commercial EVs

Mullen Automotive, Inc. announced a vehicle order with Grupo Cavel (“Cavel”) to purchase Mullen CAMPUS EV cargo vans for sale in the Dominican Republic and Caribbean markets via Cavel’s Electric Motors dealerships. Mullen CAMPUS EV cargo vans are currently distributed through Mullen’s retail dealership partner, Randy Marion Automotive Group .

Grupo Cavel’s first vehicle order includes 20 CAMPUS EV cargo vans, which will be sold via its Electric Motors dealership group. Cavel plans to continue ongoing vehicle orders and will be establishing a sales and service distribution channel for Mullen’s lineup of commercial EVs in the Dominican Republic and Caribbean.

The Mullen CAMPUS EV is designed for low-speed, closed-campus use. The fully battery-operated vehicle (“BEV”) will be used for closed-campus transportation, providing cargo capacity and operator comfort. The CAMPUS delivery van has all the same DNA as the Mullen ONE but was purpose-built to be an ideal delivery solution for micro-environments, the company said.

In addition to being a key retail automotive group in the Dominican Republic, Grupo Cavel also has substantial relationships in vehicle sales, distribution, warranty and servicing throughout the Caribbean, according to Mullen Automotive. The Dominican Republic is a leading country among Latin American countries with the most electric vehicles per capita.