 Mullen Opens Caribbean Markets for Commercial EVs

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Mullen Opens Caribbean Markets for Commercial EVs

Grupo Cavel will purchase Mullen CAMPUS EV cargo vans for its Electric Motors dealerships.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Mullen Automotive, Inc. announced a vehicle order with Grupo Cavel (“Cavel”) to purchase Mullen CAMPUS EV cargo vans for sale in the Dominican Republic and Caribbean markets via Cavel’s Electric Motors dealerships. Mullen CAMPUS EV cargo vans are currently distributed through Mullen’s retail dealership partner, Randy Marion Automotive Group.

Related Articles

Grupo Cavel’s first vehicle order includes 20 CAMPUS EV cargo vans, which will be sold via its Electric Motors dealership group. Cavel plans to continue ongoing vehicle orders and will be establishing a sales and service distribution channel for Mullen’s lineup of commercial EVs in the Dominican Republic and Caribbean.

The Mullen CAMPUS EV is designed for low-speed, closed-campus use. The fully battery-operated vehicle (“BEV”) will be used for closed-campus transportation, providing cargo capacity and operator comfort. The CAMPUS delivery van has all the same DNA as the Mullen ONE but was purpose-built to be an ideal delivery solution for micro-environments, the company said.

In addition to being a key retail automotive group in the Dominican Republic, Grupo Cavel also has substantial relationships in vehicle sales, distribution, warranty and servicing throughout the Caribbean, according to Mullen Automotive. The Dominican Republic is a leading country among Latin American countries with the most electric vehicles per capita.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

EV Brake Jobs

With these vehicles, the major aggravation for shops is brake noise and uneven brake pad wear.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel

Like internal combustion vehicles, many service procedures are identical for EVs and hybrids. Yes, some EVs have special techniques to retract the pistons and adjust the parking brake. Also, you don’t have to worry about wearing high-voltage protective gear to service the brakes.

What should you worry about? With these vehicles, the major aggravation for shops is brake noise and uneven brake pad wear.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Deloitte: Electrification Momentum in US Slows

The report showed a rise in U.S. consumer interest in ICE vehicles, due to affordability and range anxiety, among other factors.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ChargePoint Announces Reorganization for Long-Term Growth

The reorganization includes a reduction of about 12% of ChargePoint’s global workforce.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
BorgWarner Announces New JV in Chinese Commercial EV Market

The joint venture will develop a high-voltage inverter for CVs.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
LeapCharger Unveils Home Solutions for EV Charging

This marks the company’s entry into the retail market.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

How EVs Have Changed Wiper Blade Service

For EVs, noisy wiper blades can be an annoyance because there is no internal combustion engine to help cancel out that noise.

By David Sickels
Biden Administration Grants $623M for US EV Charging Network

The plan includes the installation of at least 500,000 public chargers by 2030.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
XING Mobility Debuts Next-Gen Immersion Cooling Battery

XING Mobility is expanding into the US market and seeks partnerships within the US.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tesla Model S Suspension

For any electric vehicle, the alignment not only protects the tires it helps to increase range.

By Andrew Markel