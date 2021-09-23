 New Hex Keys from GEARWRENCH Help Technicians, Mechanics
on

Tools & Products

New Hex Keys from GEARWRENCH Help Technicians, Mechanics

The lineup includes standard L-keys, folding hex key sets and T-handle hex key sets.
When it looks like there’s no room for a mechanic to work with, they find a way. The same goes for the tool designers at GEARWRENCH. When it looked like there was no room to innovate in the hex key category, they found a way.

The team at GEARWRENCH is excited to launch its new lineup of professional hex keys that are suited for the most demanding needs that professional users have. The lineup includes standard L-keys, folding hex key sets and T-handle hex key sets, providing the comprehensive offering for use with a variety of fastener types and sizes.

Flimsy hex keys bend and get banged up easily with heavy use in everyday applications, but the alloy steel composition of GEARWENCH Hex Keys provides increased strength and resists rotational distortion. 

Chamfered edges guide these keys into the fastener more easily, so the work doesn’t stall before it starts. GEARWRENCH Hex Keys are available with standard hex and Torx heads, but also with a Ball End feature that delivers 25-degree access in those hard-to-reach areas. Short- and long-arm options provide the right length and the right leverage for any space.

The comfort-grip handles of the Fold-Up Hex Key Sets and T-Handle Hex Keys improve grip, reduce hand fatigue and allow for added torque. To get the job done even faster, the Ratcheting T-Handle Hex Key uses a ratcheting mechanism to tear through jobs in less time than ever before. Select Ball End L-Key styles are available with a grip feature that securely holds fasteners during installation or removal in hard-to-reach areas.

For more info: gearwrench.com

