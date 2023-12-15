 Nexteer Hits Global Production Milestone of 100M EPS Systems

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Nexteer Hits Global Production Milestone of 100M EPS Systems

Electric Power Steering systems are key in enabling fuel efficiency and safety.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Nexteer Automotive announced its global production milestone of 100 million electric power steering (EPS) systems – which it says is a key technology enabling fuel efficiency and advanced safety and performance.

Related Articles

Nexteer said its EPS systems are currently featured in eight out of 10 full-size trucks in North America and two out of five small cars in Europe. The company’s EPS systems can be found on vehicles around the world, such as the GMC Hummer EV, Ford F150 and F150 Lightning EV, Ford Bronco, RAM 1500, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Peugeot 208, Jeep Avenger, Chevrolet Silverado, Cadillac Escalade, Zeekr 001 EV, BMW 1-Series, BYD Song Pro/Song Plus, GAC Aion S/Y, Chery Tiggo 8 PHEV and more.

“Nexteer’s EPS systems provide advanced safety and performance along with precise, predictable feel of the road. In essence, EPS acts as the ‘heart’ of the vehicle’s personality and performance by giving the driver control and feel of the road,” said Robin Milavec, president, chief technology officer, chief strategy officer and Executive Board Director, Nexteer Automotive. “As the number one EPS supplier in North America and number three globally, Nexteer’s growth has been fueled by our alignment to key megatrends like electrification and software, as well as our long-standing commitment to relentless innovation and experience as systems integrators.”

About EPSEPS uses an electric motor to assist driver steering. Hardware and software are developed concurrently and work seamlessly together to connect the driver with the road – accounting for driving dynamics and the operating environment. This “connection to the road” provides the driver with an experience consistent with the vehicle’s brand (such as luxury, sport, etc.), while also giving important safety cues regarding the type of road surface the driver is traveling on (such as icy, gravel, etc.).

EPS is also a key advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) feature enabler, according to Nexteer. EPS translates data from the vehicle’s electronic control unit (ECU) into precise mechanical steering functions. Many Nexteer EPS-enabled ADAS features are already on the road today such as park assist, lane keeping, lane departure warning, traffic jam assist and more.

Nexteer’s Complete Global EPS PortfolioNexteer offers a complete portfolio of EPS systems that can steer vehicles of all sizes – from small cars to heavy-duty trucks and light commercial vehicles. EPS solutions from Nexteer include Steer-by-Wire, Rack-Assist EPS (REPS), Dual Pinion-Assist EPS (DPEPS), Single Pinion-Assist EPS (SPEPS) and Column-Assist EPS (CEPS).

2023 Nexteer EPS Production MilestonesIn addition to surpassing the 100 million EPS systems milestone globally, Nexteer said it also accomplished several local EPS production milestones, including:

  • Saginaw, Mich., USA: 15 million REPS systems
  • Querétaro, Mexico: 20 million EPS systems
  • Tychy, Poland: 15 million CEPS systems

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

NREL Forecasts 80% Drop in U.S. Transport Emissions by 2050

Federal research shows that the rapid adoption of ZEVs is essential alongside a transition to a clean electric grid.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

According to researchers from the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the rapid adoption of zero-emission electric vehicles will move the nation close to an 80% or more drop in transportation greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 from the 2019 level.

The researchers said they came to that conclusion after running thousands of computer simulations on the steps needed to decarbonize passenger and freight travel, which make up the largest contributor to greenhouse gases. While they advised that “no single technology, policy or behavioral change” is enough by itself to reach the target, eliminating tailpipe emissions would be a major factor.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Autel Energy to Debut MaxiCharger DC HiPower at CES

This release will be in conjunction with the latest innovations in Autel Charge Cloud.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Toyota Invests Big In Batteries

With an $8 billion investment, Toyota plans for 10 new BEV/PHEV battery lines by 2030.

By Christian Hinton
Reducing Reliance On Deep-Sea Mining For EV Batteries

The Blue Climate Initiative said next-gen batteries, now a third of global EV market, reduce reliance on seabed metals.

By Christian Hinton
Swedish Researchers Develop Efficient Metal Recycling Method

Chalmers University researchers used oxalic acid to recover 100% aluminum and 98% lithium from electric car batteries.

By Christian Hinton

Other Posts

How Autonomous EVs Operate Outside Road Lanes

In this podcast, we discuss the technology and navigational accuracy of autonomous low-speed electric vehicles.

By David Sickels
Forecast: 80% Drop In U.S. Transportation Emissions By 2050

NREL’s study highlights rapid adoption of zero-emission vehicles as crucial for an 80% emissions reduction.

By Christian Hinton
Kia EV Models Set All-Time October Sales Record

Kia’s EV models saw a year-over-year increase of 83%, with the EV6, in particular, setting an all-time October sales record.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
GreenPower unveils Mega Beast, a 300-mile range all-electric school bus

GreenPower’s latest Mega Beast promises an extended range, catering to diverse school district needs nationwide.

By Christian Hinton