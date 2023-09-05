 No Right Answers, So All Car Guesses Were Eligible

Well, we were off to a fine start this year, but in this week's battle of puzzles versus humans, puzzle won.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

It feels weird to do it this way, but because we had no correct answers – nada, zippo, zilch – for the final August Guess The Car contest, EVERYONE had an equal chance at winning a prize just for entering. We’ll do our best to make the clue a little more obvious, though to be fair, this didn’t seem THAT obscure.

What do you do when you shop at the grocery store? Why, you TAKE a CAN of something. In other words, we’re showing the Porsche Taycan. Here’s a better picture of it.

We’re happy to announce that these 10 contestants each won a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card, despite the tremendously bad guesses overall (though we did laugh at the Stock Car reference and the Porsche Boxster was at least in the right family).

Bryan Peck, Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County, Scranton, PA
Tom Welk, Auburn Career Center, Concord, OH
David Mobley, Alief Center for Advanced Careers, Houston, TX
Frederick Rojas, Yakima Valley Technical Skills Center, Yakima, WA
Noah Rinker, North Pocono High School, Covington Twp., PA
John Primpas, Minuteman High School, Lexington, MA
Adam Wolf, Northeast Technology Center, Pryor, OK
Anthony Welchans, Shaw High School, Cleveland, OH
Kelby Warren, Buffalo High School, Buffalo, MO

Try again with THIS Guess The Car puzzle

Not a winner this week? Look for more adventure by playing our challenging Crossword Puzzle. Complete it in one sitting and you’ll be entered into the next Gift Card drawing. Don’t worry about frostbite or typhoid! Contest deadline is midnight, Sunday, September 10, 2023.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Answers are posted weekly.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

