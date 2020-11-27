Philips Unveils New Ultinon Essential LED Fog Lights

Lumileds, a leading lighting solutions company for the automotive industry, has announced its latest innovation in advanced upgrade lighting – Philips Ultinon Essential LED Fog Light bulbs. A direct replacement for conventional halogen fog light bulbs, Ultinon Essential LED Fog Lights produce a powerful white light, with a brilliant color temperature of up to 6500 K. They provide outstanding contrast and enhanced visibility that improves driving safety and gives drivers lighting style that ensures they stands out from the crowd, says the company.

Aubry Baugh, product marketing manager, stated, “These new LED fog light bulbs offer tremendous performance and style, and most any DIYer can install them. They give the vehicle a modern, high-end look, and they put out a powerful white light that helps drivers see and be seen.”

Philips Ultinon Essential LED Fog Light bulbs are a direct replacement for conventional H7, H8, H11, H16, 9006, 9145, and PS24W fog light bulbs. A compact design makes for easy installation in cars, SUVs, vans, and light trucks.

Philips Essential LED Fog Lights feature dual heat dissipation technology for long life reliability. A small, motorized fan is integrated into the LED light’s base to bring in air flow from the bottom of the housing, and a metal heat sink is integrated into the light’s base to further dissipate heat. Philips Ultinon Essential LED Fog Light bulbs are compatible with 12V and 24V systems.

The new LED lights will be available for sale in the first quarter of 2021.