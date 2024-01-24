 PopQuiz Players Start 2024 With Success

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Career

PopQuiz Players Start 2024 With Success

Winners of a $10 McDonald's gift card were randomly selected from all correct entries.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

They may not be able to say their resolutions are still in place, but our MindGames players CAN say their PopQuiz entries are off to a great start! So many perfect test papers…unfortunately, only 10 of you can win the $10 McDonald’s gift card.

Related Articles

If you’re one of the lucky 10 randomly selected from all the correct entries, congratulations. If not, don’t worry – there’s a whole lot of year ahead of us!

Here’s the lucky winners.

Phil Jacques, Woonsocket Career Center, Woonsocket, RI
Peter Schwartzott, Southern Westchester BOCES, Rye Brook, NY
Emily Biffar, South West Illinois College, Belleville, IL
Steve Hopper, Wayne Hills High School, Wayne, NJ
Christian Waters, Ridge Technical College, Winter Haven, FL
Aleah Nichols, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL
Franklin Huntley, Anson High School, Wadesboro, NC
Endel Falkenklous, Lincoln College of Technology, Brooklyn, NY
Joe Johnson, Beaufort-Jasper Academy for Career Excellence, Ridgeland, SC
Annmarie Leifeste, PNW BOCES, Yorktown Heights, NY

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is a new Guess The Car – what’s it gonna take to get you in the contest today? If you can pick the model of the car illustrated, you might be a winner! Here’s a small clue: look what’s before the horizon…

The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week – entries must be received by midnight, Sunday, January 28, 2024.

Enter This Week’s Contest Here

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

You May Also Like

Commentary

Passion Fueled By 1 Day, 2 Scoops and 3 Channels

My passion for cars was fueled once a week, from 8 a.m. until noon or until my sister kicked me out – what fuels yours?

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

As summer vacation has given way to fall and holiday sales and Christmas commericals are all over the airwaves, my mind recently drifted back to the best time of the year. When I was a kid, there was nothing better on a Saturday morning than waking up before the rest of the family, pouring a huge bowl of breakfast cereal and plopping down on the family room floor in front of the TV.

Read Full Article

More Career Posts
Techs Rock Awards Bring All Techs To The Stage

The Techs Rock Awards will recognize outstanding student and professional technicians in five distinct categories.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Navigating Setbacks in Difficult Diagnoses

There are valuable strategies to help manage technological frustration.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Guess The Car Contest Winners Fly High

To win, you need to enter the contest and be randomly selected. Don’t miss your chance at the next amazing set of prizes.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Right Or Wrong, New Crossword Glitch Blamed On Computers

If you tried to complete this week’s crossword puzzle and couldn’t, we’re all blaming it on the robots. Pass it on.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

MindGames Pop Quiz Stumps Very Few Contestants

Winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card were randomly selected from all correct entries.

By Doug Kaufman
Recapturing That ‘Old Car’ Smell

No matter how old it was, or who it belonged to, every time you got inside an old VW Beetle, it had a unique smell.

By Eric Garbe
Putting Yourself First For Safety

Learn from a fearless technician’s wisdom.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Congratulations To October Guess The Tool Players

Discover the lucky winners of our latest contest and get a chance to test your skills with our engaging puzzles.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff