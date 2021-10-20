 ProMAXX New Valve Cover Saver Assists With Ford Engine Repairs
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

ProMAXX New Valve Cover Saver Assists With Ford Engine Repairs

on

Updated PRO-LOGIX 12V 1.5A Charger from Clore Automotive

on

Heavy-Duty 21 Piece End Cap Filter Wrench Set

on

Coats Aligner Features Quick Checks For Customer Confidence
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Starter Diagnosis: Should You Replace It, Or Not? (VIDEO) Video
play

Starter Diagnosis: Should You Replace It, Or Not? (VIDEO)

Start-Stop System Synopsis (VIDEO) Video
play

Start-Stop System Synopsis (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Audi Tech Tip: Passenger Compartment Not Warming Up?

Underhood: Audi Tech Tip: Passenger Compartment Not Warming Up?
Ford Tech Tip: Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving

Underhood: Ford Tech Tip: Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving
Replacement Strut Alignment Angles

Undercar: Replacement Strut Alignment Angles
Auto Refinish: Accepting The Challenge

Paint / Body: Auto Refinish: Accepting The Challenge
Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak

Underhood: Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

ProMAXX New Valve Cover Saver Assists With Ford Engine Repairs

The VCS kit delivers value by saving Ford Dealership and independent shop technicians time and money.
Advertisement
 

on

The launch of ProMAXX Tool’s Valve Cover Saver (VCS) Repair Kit means technicians faced with broken ignition coil hold-down bolts on Ford 3.5L EcoBoost and Coyote engines can quickly and easily rescue the valve cover without damaging it during the repair process. The VCS kit delivers value by saving Ford Dealership and independent shop technicians time and money.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The patented VCS system attaches directly to the plastic valve cover. Special machine-grade tooling enables technicians to drill dead center on broken or corroded ignition coil bolts and allows them to center tap the hole. This brings the cover back to a better-than-factory-new condition.

The ProKit Plus version of the VCS includes the new ProView – a flexible, scoping digital camera that connects wirelessly to a user’s cell phone. The ProView helps Technicians see into tight spaces on their phone, allowing for a visual assessment before making the repair. The camera can also be used in additional scenarios where visuals are vitally important including exhaust manifold procedures and EGR repairs.

Advertisement

“Technicians using the Valve Cover Saver will easily fix the cover in about 15 minutes,” said ProMAXX President & Founder, Jeff Del Rossa. “This is a significant improvement over the current process of removal and replacement that can rob service operations of almost three hours.”

Del Rossa explained the impact of the VCS and VCS ProView on repair shops. “Technicians will see a boost in efficiency and savings in precious technical resource time,” he said. “Now with the digital camera version, technicians have the capability to assess each situation to determine the most productive approach in making the repair.”

For more info: promaxxtool.com

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Tools & Products: Matco Releases Clic-R Clamps

Tools & Products: Introducing the Performance Work Hoodie from Red Kap

Tools & Products: JEGS Locking Pliers Slide Hammer

Tools & Products: Lisle Releases Soft Tip Parts Washers, Detail Brushes

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician