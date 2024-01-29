 PRT Launches 22 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

PRT Launches 22 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

The new items come to expand the PRT portfolio in North American Market and represents more than 12 Million vehicles in new coverage.

Avatar
By Nadine Battah

PRT is continuously expanding its portfolio of Complete Strut Assemblies in the North American Aftermarket as the company announces the arrival of new applications of the component for Light vehicles, SUV’s and pickups.

Related Articles

The launches include models in the national scenario such as Honda Civic, Jeep Cherokee and Toyota Highlander, in addition to brand new applications such as the Subaru Forester 2021, the Toyota Corolla 2021, and the Honda Accord Hybrid 2021, among others.

PRT products are produced under the strictest OE quality processes required by the main automakers.

“These new additions not only expand the company’s product coverage but also strengthen our presence in the North American Aftermarket,” said Bruno Bello, Director of Global Marketing at PRT. “The new items are in stock and ready to ship,” Bello added.

For more information visit www.prtautoparts.com.

You May Also Like

News

Bridgestone Donates 12 Vans to Boys & Girls Clubs

Bridgestone grants $400K for youth transportation to 20 Clubs, aiding clubhouse access.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Bridgestone Retail Operations (Bridgestone), a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, surprised youth from 12 Boys & Girls Clubs located across the country this holiday season by donating new passenger vans that will give more kids and teens access to high-impact, out-of-school programming. The donations are a part of Bridgestone’s Driving Great Futures initiative, which has raised over $20 million to connect kids and teens with Boys & Girls Clubs of America programs and resources nationwide since 2015.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
TechForce Report Shows Increase in Tech School Completions

Tech schools have seen an increase in student completions in automotive, collision, and diesel programs.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Transtar Holding Co. Acquires Arch Auto Parts

Arch Auto Parts will become part of Transtar’s NexaMotion Group.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
House Passes Bill to Stop EPA Emissions Mandate

The U.S. House passed the “Choice in Automobile Retail Sales (CARS) Act” (H.R. 4468) with bipartisan support.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ADD Group Honored with Awards from Advance Auto Parts, ACDelco 

Group honored for Marketing Excellence and Outstanding achievements in Innovation, Product Launch, and Supply Chain.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Aftermarket Leaders Honored with Northwood U Awards

The Automotive Aftermarket Management Education Award is given to education-minded industry leaders

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Vehicle Repaired In Joe’s Garage To Be Donated

ASE-certified master technicians guided their teams during show hours, working alongside students.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
NAPA Issues Call for the Next Generation of Technicians

During National Apprenticeship Week, NAPA and TechForce Foundation, highlighted their efforts to recruit 1 million new techs.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ALI Celebrates 10 Years of ALI Lift Inspector Certification Program

ALI Certified Lift inspectors have inspected more than 1.3 million car lifts.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff