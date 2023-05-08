 Replacing Chassis Parts in Pairs (VIDEO)

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Video

Replacing Chassis Parts in Pairs (VIDEO)

You are not doing the customer any favors by installing just one strut, spring, or bushing. This video is sponsored by TRW.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

CC:

Related Articles

You are not doing anybody any favors by installing just one strut, spring, or bushing.

While the bill might be half the price, they could be paying more than the full price down the road.

This car had a broken right rear spring. The owner replaced only the spring and strut in that corner. This made the handling erratic and the headlight patterns were not aligned with the road.

This pickup needed a new right front lower control arm because the bushing was torn and causing noise. The owner installed just one new control arm.

Now the left front is making noise, and the inside edge of the tire is worn to the steel belts.

In both cases, doing half the job compromised the safety of their vehicle. This is why some chassis parts should always be replaced in pairs.

This video is sponsored by TRW.

You May Also Like

Video

Finding The Source of an Oil Leak (VIDEO)

The key is to follow the trail to the farthest forward and highest up point that you can find. Sponsored by Bar’s Leaks.

Avatar
By Brian Sexton

Whenever you're trying to narrow down the source of a leak under the hood, you may find a coating of oil on a number of components. The key is to follow the trail to the farthest forward and highest up point that you can find. As the fluid leaks out, it will be pulled down by gravity, but it'll also be pushed rearward by the air passing through the engine bay as the vehicle is driving. This means that just because oil is dripping down in the area of the rear main seal, it doesn't necessarily mean that this is the source of the oil leak. It could in fact be leaking down from one of the valve covers, then dripping down the engine block. These days it seems like engineers are trying to cram as many components into an engine bay as possible. There are so many obstructions. It can be difficult to see where the leak is really coming from, and that makes it difficult to pinpoint the actual leak source.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
GDI Fuel Pump Pressure Sensor (VIDEO)

Always measure the values with a scan tool. This video is sponsored by Carter Fuel Systems.

By Joe Keene
GDI Fuel Pumps and Diagnostic Margins (VIDEO)

A small chance can have implications for emissions and drivability. This video is sponsored by Carter Fuel Systems.

By Joe Keene
What’s All The Noise About? (VIDEO)

Inspect the vehicle and review all the things that can cause a noisy fuel pump. Sponsored by Carter Fuel Systems.

By Eric Garbe
What to Know About Diagnosing Mechanical Fuel Pumps

You’ll need to know the basics to diagnose a fuel system problem. This video is sponsored by Carter Fuel Systems.

By Eric Garbe

Other Posts

Auto Pros on the Road: Curt’s Service

Detroit-area full-service facility completed an “all-green” expansion for comfort and safety of techs and clients.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
EVAP Codes and Fuel Pumps (VIDEO)

These three tips can help you avoid having to drop the fuel tank for a second time. Sponsored by Carter Fuel Systems.

By Joe Keene
GDI Fuel Pump Pressure Control (VIDEO)

A high-pressure direct injection fuel pump can vary the pressure to the injectors. Sponsored by Carter Fuel Systems.

By Joe Keene
Lexus and Toyota Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

Joe Keene discusses how to calibrate the camera on a 2021 Lexus UX where the camera was removed and reinstalled.

By Joe Keene