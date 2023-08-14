 Replacing Strut Mounts on 2013-2018 Toyota RAV 4s

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Video

Replacing Strut Mounts on 2013-2018 Toyota RAV 4s

Follow along to learn how to replace upper strut mounts on 2013-2018, and newer, Toyota RAV 4s. Sponsored by PRT.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

CC:

Related Articles

PRT, the first to market choice for complete strut assemblies, is proud to introduce a line of upper strut mounts. The PRT part number 6101248 upper strut mount fits 2013-2018 and newer Toyota RAV 4 SUVs.  

-Start by removing the bolt that secures the brake hose and wheel speed sensor to the strut. 

-Next, detach the anti-sway bar link by unfastening the upper nut. Make sure the boot is not damaged.  

-Pry the harness that secures the wheel speed sensor to the bottom of the strut. 

-Remove the two bolts that secure the strut to the knuckle. If the vehicle has cam bolts to adjust camber, mark the position of the bolt. You will have to perform an alignment after the new strut mount is installed. 

-Unfasten the bolts that secure the strut to the body while under the hood. 

-Lower the strut and spring out of the wheel well. 

-Using the appropriate tool, compress the spring. Make sure to follow the instruction specific to the tool. Never use tools like pliers on the chrome surface of the strut rod 

-Remove the upper nut on the strut and remove the upper strut mount. Install the new PRT upper strut mount using a new nut. The mount also includes new nuts for the upper mount. Make sure the spring is flush with the upper perch and insulator. The torque specification for the upper nut is 35 foot pounds. 

-PRT 6101248 Upper strut mount is designed to match the OEM part for fit, form and function.  

-Align the lower strut mount holes and insert the bolts.  

-Insert the clip that secures the wiring harness to the lower part of the strut. 

-Attach the bracket for the brake hose and wiring harness. The bolt should be tightened to 21 foot pounds. 

-Insert the clip that secures the wiring harness to the lower part of the strut. 

-Connect the anti-sway bar to the bracket on the strut. Tighten the nut to 55 foot pounds.  

-Tighter the lower strut bolts to 215 foot pounds.  

-Install the wheel and tighten the lug nuts to 80 foot pounds. 

-Lower the vehicle and install the nuts on the upper strut mount. 

-If the lower strut mount has cam bolts, an alignment is required. 

This video is sponsored by PRT.

You May Also Like

Video

Air Compressors for Shocks (VIDEO)

There are four items you need to pay attention to when installing a compressor for an air ride system. Sponsored by Wabco.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

When installing a new compressor for an air ride system, there are four items you need to pay attention to.

First, inspect the mounts that attach the compressor to the vehicle. The mounts are designed to isolate vibration from reaching the driver when the compressor is running. The noise might be problematic because the noise will be intermittent due to the operation of the compressor. Make sure the springs and bushing are in good condition. This replacement Wabco compressor kit includes new springs and bushings.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
High-Quality Ignition Coils (VIDEO)

There are 6 main components that go into making a high quality Coil on Plug coil. Sponsored by United Motor Products.

By Joe Keene
Variable Valve Timing Systems (VIDEO)

Variable valve timing systems allow today’s engines to maximize performance and drivability.

By Eric Garbe
How Do Brakes Work? (VIDEO)

You must use a brake pad that matches the original performance characteristics. This video is sponsored by TRW.

By Brian Sexton
Replacing Chassis Parts in Pairs (VIDEO)

You are not doing the customer any favors by installing just one strut, spring, or bushing. This video is sponsored by TRW.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Toyota Squeaking Noise From Rear Suspension 

Follow the repair procedure in this bulletin to address this condition.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Toyota Milliwave Calibration Tips

Calibration is necessary due to several factors affecting the radar’s functionality.

By Andrew Markel
Toyota to Build Battery Lab at Michigan R&D Headquarters

Operations at the new battery lab are expected to begin in 2025.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Toyota EV Charging Projects to Address Access, Affordability

The first “Empact” vision projects will be announced later this year, Toyota says.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff