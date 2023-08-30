Return To Classes Brings Term’s First PopQuiz

“Okay class, welcome back to school – let’s see how well you retained knowledge this summer!’ One of most intimidating back-to-school procedures is the first pop quiz. Well, if you do as well in class as you do playing our MindGames, your grade point average has nothing to worry about!

Congratulations on keeping your brains engaged this summer! And congratulations to our winners who were randomly selected from all correct entries.

• Dave Endo Cypress College, Cypress, CA

• Jake Lambert, Maine West High School, Des Plains, IL

• Ronald Snow, EC Glass High School, Lynchburg, VA

• Alyssa Marquardt, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IA

• Izack Brockway, Heritage High School, Palm Bay, FL

• Tyson Smith, Beaufort-Jasper Academy for Career Excellence, Ridgeland, SC

• Roger Page, Pickaway Ross Career Center, Chillicothe, OH

• Paul Petretee, Spokane Community College, Spokane, WA

• Keith Greer, Unicoi County High School, Erwin, TN

• Harold Santamaria, Harry S. Truman College, Chicago, IL

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is Guess the Car. Can you guess the type of tool or piece of equipment indicated by the picture? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, September 3, 2023.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received.