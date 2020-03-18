Connect with us

Snap-on Releases New EPIQ Roll Cab PowerTop Lighting

Designed to incorporate into EPIQ roll cabs and brighten up dark work conditions.
The new EPIQ stainless steel and bedliner PowerTop integrated lighting solutions from Snap-on save technicians time and brightens up dark work conditions. These options can be incorporated into any existing 60-in., 68-in. or 84-in. EPIQ roll cab or can be ordered assembled on any roll cab and span the full length of drawers with a LED light that shines down to illuminate drawers all the way to the bottom roll cab drawer.

The LED light is protected inside an aluminum extrusion with a clear polycarbonate lens for maximum visibility and durability. It’s easy to locate tools and read socket sizes, especially on black impact sockets, with these efficient lighting options.

PowerTop with lights illuminate with the push of a button and are dust and water resistant. They include 10 offset AC outlets with four 2.1 Amp full-charge USB ports and are made in the USA with a Snap-on exclusive design.

For more information: snapon.com.

