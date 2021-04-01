Automotive: Schooling On Tooling
Video
VIDEO: Solving Tire Vibration Issues
Solve vibration issues before a customer leaves the shop. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Company.
A set of tires represents a sizable investment to your customers. If they drive away with a vibration issue you’re sure to have a comeback.
Solving vibration problems before the tires even make contact with the road may seem like science fiction, but Andrew Markel of Babcox Media explains how to solve tire vibration issues by using a wheel balancer and measuring road force.
