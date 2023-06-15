 Stellantis Invests in Lyten Lithium-Sulfur EV Battery Technology

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Stellantis Invests in Lyten Lithium-Sulfur EV Battery Tech

Unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries, Lyten's lithium-sulfur batteries do not use nickel, cobalt or manganese.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Stellantis Ventures, the corporate venture fund of Stellantis, has invested in Lyten to accelerate the commercialization of Lyten 3D Graphene applications for the mobility industry, including the LytCell lithium-sulfur EV battery, lightweighting composites and novel on-board sensing. Lyten says it will “leverage the unique tunability of the material to enable enhanced vehicle performance and customer experience while decarbonizing the transportation sector.”

Related Articles

Lyten says its tunable materials platform has demonstrated “significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions” and “will advance the transition to sustainable mobility.”

Unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries, Lyten’s lithium-sulfur batteries do not use nickel, cobalt or manganese. Raw materials for lithium-sulfur batteries have the potential to be sourced and produced locally in North America or Europe. Lyten says its goal is to provide a secure supply of performance-based and environmentally sustainable products to its customers, while also enabling auto manufacturers to take advantage of growing U.S. and European policy incentives, such as those referenced in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Lyten’s lithium-sulfur battery, composites and sensor technologies are initially being produced on its 145,000-square-foot campus in Silicon Valley. Apart from producing EV batteries, Lyten says it is working with previous customers to start delivering lithium-sulfur batteries and 3D Graphene-infused composites for specialty markets in 2023.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service

When replacing the tires on the Tesla, you will have to service the TPMS sensors.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

One of the first items to be replaced on any Tesla model are the tires. This is due to tire wear from the instant torque of the electric motor. When replacing the tires, you will have to service the TPMS sensors.

Tesla has used Baolong (from 2012 to 2014), Continental (from 2014 to 2020 ) and a proprietary sensor that uses Bluetooth. For 2021, the Model Y started to use a sensor that communicates using Bluetooth protocols. Not much is known about the new system except that the sensors are currently available only through Tesla.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
AAM to Supply e-Beam Axles for Future Stellantis EV

The future program will feature both front and rear e-Beam axles that include AAM’s integrated 3-in-1 e-Drive technology.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
GM, Samsung SDI to invest $3B in U.S. EV battery manufacturing

The companies say they plan to jointly operate the new facility, which will go live in 2026.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Bridgestone Debuts First Ev-Specific Tire

The initial sizes for the Turanza EV tire include fitments for Tesla Model 3, S, X & Y, as well as the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
HV/EV Battery Pack Replacements

It is difficult to say when a battery pack will need to be replaced.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Albemarle, Ford Form Strategic EV Production Agreement

Albemarle will supply more than 100,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium hydroxide for future Ford EV batteries.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Toyota EV Charging Projects to Address Access, Affordability

The first “Empact” vision projects will be announced later this year, Toyota says.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Mitchell Report Highlights Increase in EV Collision Claims

The report shows both the U.S. and Canada saw a rise in repairable claims frequency in the first quarter of 2023.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Hyliion Achieves ISO 9001 Certification

The company has achieved ISO 9001-2015 certification for its Quality Management Systems at its Cedar Park, Texas, facility.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff