 GM Invests in EnergyX Lithium Extraction, Refinery Technology

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

GM Invests in EnergyX Lithium Extraction, Refinery Technology

EnergyX says its technology can make lithium metal directly from brine and potentially in anode-ready form for EV batteries.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Energy Exploration Technologies Inc. (“EnergyX”) and General Motors Co. today announced that GM Ventures is leading a $50 million Series B financing round in EnergyX, and has entered into a strategic agreement to develop EnergyX’s lithium extraction and refinery technology. The companies say the collaboration is focused on unlocking the North American supply of lithium, a critical material for EV batteries, by using EnergyX’s process to maximize efficiency while improving sustainability for GM’s rapidly scaling EV production.

Related Articles

EnergyX says its direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology portfolio can make lithium metal directly from brine and potentially in anode-ready form for EV batteries, which enables more cost-effective and sustainable lithium recovery to unlock a lithium supply chain in North America that may otherwise be unviable. GM says it is investing in every stage of the battery supply chain in North America, from raw materials, to processing, to cell components and full battery cell production.

The companies say the collaboration between these two American companies includes three key components:

  • A technology development program to support the commercialization of EnergyX’s DLE and refinery processes.
  • An agreement enabling GM to access competitive lithium offtakes for GM’s exclusive use in EV production, including material sourced from North and South American mining companies contracted by EnergyX.
  • Additional strategic financing for lithium production projects in North and South America, using EnergyX’s technology to drive potential supply chain opportunities for GM.

In 2022, EnergyX says it became the first firm to design, build and commission an in-field pilot plant in the “Lithium Triangle,” which encompasses over 65% of the known global lithium reserves. The company says its LiTAS technology increases lithium recovery rates to over 90% from the current industry standard of 30-40% using ponds and hit 94% during their field trials.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Hyundai Tucson Named 2023 Best Plug-in Hybrid

U.S. News & World Report awarded the Hyundai Tucson with this distinction for the second year in a row.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

The 2023 Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid has been named Best Plug-in Hybrid by U.S. News & World Report for the second year in a row, according to Hyundai Motor America.

U.S. News analyzed data for 107 luxury and mainstream hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric cars and named winners across nine categories. The Tucson Plug-in Hybrid was named a winner because of its outstanding combination of overall quality, starting price, Level 2 charging rate, and fuel economy and range data from the EPA, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Tesla Diagnostics

Sooner or later, someone might ask if you can work on a Tesla.

By Andrew Markel
Honda, Ascend Elements partner on EV battery materials

Ascend Elements has recycled used lithium-ion batteries for American Honda Motor Co. since 2021.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Ford Pro, EY Partner to Help Customers with EV Tax Credits

Going electric can be challenging for business owners while navigating the intricacies of EV tax credits.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Shell Finalizes Acquisition of Volta

The acquisition enables Shell to scale its existing network and offerings to better participate in the EV charging market.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

U.S. EV Manufacturing Investment Hits $120B in Past 8 Years

Manufacturers also created 143,000 new jobs in the electric vehicle sector in the past eight years.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Cars.com Releases Its 2023 Top Picks For EVs

Searches for EVs on Cars.com have grown 84% since 2022.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
J.D. Power, Motorq Collab to Measure EV Battery Health

Connected vehicle data will provide consumers greater reassurance about previous life of electric vehicle batteries.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Ford EV Opportunities

There are some maintenance and repair opportunities for the Mach-E.

By Andrew Markel