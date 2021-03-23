 Streamlight Updates Stinger for Better Grip -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

Products

on

Streamlight Updates Stinger for Better Grip

on

S & G Tool Aid Releases New Open Barrel Crimping Tool

on

Perform OE-Level Analysis of 28 Systems with TOPDON’s New Diagnostic Tool

on

EVAP Test Late-Model Vehicles with Redline Detection EasyConnect
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Loaded Options For Suspension Video
play

VIDEO: Loaded Options For Suspension

VIDEO: How Often Do You Need To Change Spark Plugs? Video
play

VIDEO: How Often Do You Need To Change Spark Plugs?

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Tips For Purchasing Diagnostic Tools

Underhood: Tips For Purchasing Diagnostic Tools
Turning Off The TPMS Light

Undercar: Turning Off The TPMS Light
Schooling On Tooling

Automotive: Schooling On Tooling
Cylinder Head Porting: Turning Air Into Power

Underhood: Cylinder Head Porting: Turning Air Into Power
Diagnosing Trouble Codes P0706, P0707, P1702, P1921

Underhood: Diagnosing Trouble Codes P0706, P0707, P1702, P1921
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

Streamlight Updates Stinger for Better Grip

The new light features an anti-roll body design, non-slip side panels and an ergonomic shape for a perfect grip.
Advertisement
 

on

Streamlight’s rechargeable Stinger 2020, designed for inspection, identification and repair uses.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The new light delivers 2,000 lumens and up to a 24-hour run time and features an anti-roll body design, non-slip side panels and an ergonomic shape for a perfect grip. Dual power switches and an intuitive mode selector slide switch allow for flexibility in lighting intensity and run time. 

The Stinger 2020 is powered by two long-lasting SL-B26 protected Li-Ion USB rechargeable battery packs and offers multiple charging options: battery USB port and battery bank changer, or existing Stinger smart chargers and bank charger.

“The Stinger 2020 revolutionizes the way auto and industrial professionals do their jobs,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing Michael F. Dineen. “With its dual power switches and an easy-to-use mode selector switch, it eliminates the need to cycle between modes with each use. And its ergonomic flat design enables you to hold the light in your hand, under your arm or even in the crook of your neck without losing your grip or hold. It’s perfect for a wide variety of uses, from inspecting under the hood to making repairs or checking fluid levels.” 

On high, the Stinger 2020 delivers 2,000 lumens, a 315-meter beam distance and a 2-hour run time; on medium, 850 lumens, a 200-meter beam distance, and a 4-hour run time. On low, the light offers an extended run time of 24 hours, with 100 lumens and a 70-meter beam distance.  

Advertisement

Made from aluminum alloy, the Stinger 2020 features a Borofloatglass lens that is corrosion-resistant and gasket-sealed. The light measures 7.67 in. and weighs 12.3 oz.  

Available in black, the light is IPX7 rated, and is waterproof to one meter for 30 minutes. It also is impact-resistance tested to two meters. The Stinger 2020 includes Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty. 

For more info: streamlight.com

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment
Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician