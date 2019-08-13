Student SEMA Jeep Builds Earn More Than $130K At Auction

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The 2004 Jeep Wrangler customized by R.L. Turner High School in Carrollton, TX, sold for $28,500 at auction. (photo credit: Collins Bros Jeep and Made Brand Studio)

Five Jeep Wranglers customized by students as part of this year’s SEMA High School Build Program have been sold for a combined $127,000. Bring a Trailer donated 100% of their buyers fees of $6,350 to bring the total earnings to $133,350.

The funds will be used by SEMA to provide another build opportunity to the same five schools and partner with five additional schools next year.

“We are thrilled by the results of the auctions and moved by how much the automotive community continues to support this program,” said Zane Clark, SEMASenior Director of Education. “Thanks to this support we are now looking to expand the program to include 10 schools next year, giving more students throughout the country an opportunity to take part in a hands-on vehicle build experience.”

Each of the five high schools received a Jeep Wrangler in early February 2019 to customize using donated aftermarket products from partnering sponsor companies. Upon completion the Jeeps were auctioned during SEMA Week of Customs by program partner Bring a Trailer Auction Site.

Results for each auction are:

Santa Fe Early College Opportunities (photo credit: Gerry Ruelas Photography)



July 15-22: 2005 Jeep Wrangler customized by the Santa Fe Early College Opportunities (ECO) in Santa Fe, NM. Sold for $26,000.

Comstock High School (photo credit: Beam Photography)

July 16-23: 2004 Jeep Wrangler customized by the Comstock High School auto shop in Kalamazoo, MI. Sold for $20,250. Santa Ynez Valley Union High School (photo credit: SEMA)

July 17-24: 1997 Jeep Wrangler customized by Santa Ynez Valley Union High School in Santa Ynez, CA. Sold for $26,250.

C.D. Hylton High School (photo credit: Chris Cervenka Photography)

July 18-25: 2002 Jeep Wrangler customized by C.D. Hylton High School in Woodbridge, VI. Sold for $26,000.

R.L. Turner High School (photo credit: Collins Bros Jeep and Made Brand Studio)

July 19-26: 2004 Jeep Wrangler customized by R.L. Turner High School in Carrollton, TX. Sold for $28,500.

“We at Bring a Trailer were very excited to partner again with SEMA to auction these special custom Jeeps,” said Randy Nonnenberg, Bring a Trailer Co-founder & CEO. “Young enthusiasts are key to the future of the automotive hobby, and we applaud SEMA for furthering their investment in this program and these students. We are very happy to again be donating our entire 5% auction fees on these Jeeps to the same great cause.”

“We are grateful to all of the sponsors who have made this program possible,” Clark said. “To expand from a one-vehicle pilot program last year to 10 builds in our third year speaks volumes of our sponsors and their commitment to fostering the future generation of our industry.”



To learn more about the program and the vehicles, visit sema.org/student-builds.