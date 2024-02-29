 Switch Vehicles Inc. Introduces Switch EV Trainer

Switch Vehicles Inc. Introduces Switch EV Trainer

The Switch EV Trainer includes all of the components of a modern EV drivetrain on a compact (2.5’x3’x3.2’), insulated, mobile platform.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow's Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today's vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Switch Vehicles, Inc., a company that works on electric vehicle (EV) educational solutions, has introduced the Switch EV Trainer, an EV training platform. Available now, in time to use 2023-24 funding.

The demand for a trained EV workforce is rapidly growing due to state-wide zero-emission vehicle mandates which has led to the growth of electric vehicle and electric vehicle component manufacturers throughout the US. The company says that the Switch EV Trainer fills this demand as a powerful workforce development tool offering an array of educational benefits. Through hands-on activities and troubleshooting challenges, students will learn the fundamentals of electricity, how to identify electric vehicle components, how to properly wire components, how to safely work with high voltage electricity, plus so much more.

“With the increased demand for The Switch Lab, we saw an opportunity to develop a smaller footprint EV trainer that would be accessible to a broader market,” says Peter Oliver, CEO at Switch Vehicles, Inc.

The Switch EV Trainer includes all of the components of a modern EV drivetrain on a compact (2.5’x3’x3.2’), insulated, mobile platform. It arrives fully assembled, and rolls into any workspace for immediate use.

The trainer’s configurable battery management system and motor controller provide a tailored learning experience, while real-time data interpretation from the integrated CAN network enriches the educational process. The Hyper 9 motor with controller, regenerative braking capability, and the Orion2 Battery Management System further enhance the trainer’s capabilities.

Some key features include: a space-saving ADA doorway compliant folding design with a  security lock and locking drawers, visible and easy to access components, wiring looms for ease of wiring lessons, a tabletop space for the included laptop and tools, drawers for tool and wire storage.

Switch Vehicles says it is excited to bring the Switch EV Trainer to the forefront of electric vehicle education, preparing students for the future of sustainable transportation. The company adds that this EV test bench not only offers a transformative learning experience, but also aligns with industry standards, aiding in the preparation for ASE xEV level 1 & 2 certifications.

