Tenneco Chosen as Rivian Suspension-Materials Supplier

Tenneco has been selected to provide suspension and anti-vibration performance materials solutions for Rivian Automotive. Tenneco’s CVSA2/Kinetic H2 semi-active suspension technology – part of the Monroe Intelligent Suspension product portfolio and NVH performance materials Clevite elastomers – will be featured in the all-electric Rivian R1T five-passenger pickup and R1S seven-passenger sport utility vehicle, the company says.

The CVSA2/Kinetic H2 solution will be integrated with Rivian’s flexible “skateboard” chassis, which also houses the vehicle’s quad motors, intelligent battery management system and other components. Originally developed for sport and hypercar models but now also available for performance SUV and light truck platforms, the CVSA2/Kinetic H2 technology provides continuously controlled damping along with advanced, hydraulic roll control, Tenneco adds.

R1T and R1S models also will be equipped with Tenneco’s Clevite Elastomers front and rear suspension bushings, top mounts and other parts.