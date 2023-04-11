April Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced

No April fools here – everyone who successfully completed this month’s Crossword Puzzle was added to the hopper and 10 lucky entrants were chosen as winners. Thanks to everyone who played and congratulations to everyone who won a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card..

Here are the clues…

Our winners are:

• Christian Clark, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH

• Randy Martin, Anderson Institute of Technology, Anderson, SC

• Tom Mulligan, Northampton High School, Machipongo, VA

• Carson Harwell, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL

• Mike McCord, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Jackson, TN

• Jim Valliere, Windham Regional Career Center, Brattleboro, VT

• Scott Plumlee, Northwest Technical Institute, Springdale, AR

• James Milner, Grand River Technical School, Chillicothe, MO

• Aaron Hicks, Arkansas State University Searcy, Searcy, AR

• Robert Lynch, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville, NC

Here are the answers. The layout may vary.

Congratulations if you’re a winner. Condolences if you didn’t win this week – but don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our Guess The Tool MindGame before midnight, April 16.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.