Toyota Invests in Kentucky Facility to Boost EV Assembly

Toyota announced a $1.3 billion investment at its flagship Kentucky facility for future electrification efforts including assembly of an all-new, three-row battery electric SUV for the U.S. market. The project brings the plant’s total investment to nearly $10 billion.

Toyota said this investment supports the previously announced future BEV assembly at Toyota Kentucky. It also adds a battery pack assembly line to the facility, with batteries being supplied by Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina.

Toyota Kentucky’s team of nearly 9,400 members has assembled some of the most beloved popular in the Toyota lineup, including the Camry.

“Today’s announcement reflects our commitment to vehicle electrification and further reinvesting in our U.S. operations,” Kerry Creech, president of Toyota Kentucky, said. “Generations of our team members helped prepare for this opportunity, and we will continue leading the charge into the future by remaining true to who we are as a company and putting our people first for generations to come.”

Since making Kentucky home nearly four decades ago, Toyota said that more than $154 million in local donations have been made to continue to impact the state.

Since 2021, Toyota has announced new investments totaling $17 billion into its U.S. manufacturing operations to support electrification efforts.