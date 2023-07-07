Turbocharged 6.0L Powerstroke Engine

Courtesy of Engine Builder by Evan Laux

Let’s take a closer look at Connor Wagner’s exceptional 6.0L Powerstroke engine. Based in Bowling Green, Ohio, Wagner and his team at Wagner Diesel Solutions have ventured into the world of racing with their first race truck. We had the privilege of speaking with Connor about his passion for racing and the impressive modifications he made to his Powerstroke engine.

The 6.0L Powerstroke engine has a storied history in the diesel community. Produced by Ford from 2003 to 2007, it offered a blend of performance and reliability. However, the engine’s potential was often hindered by factory limitations. Nevertheless, with the right modifications, the 6.0L Powerstroke can become a powerhouse on the track.

Connor and his team were determined to explore its full potential while ensuring reliability and affordability. Their journey began with the acquisition of two trucks—one for the driveline and another as the roller—to serve as the foundation for their racing project.

To elevate the engine’s performance, Wagner incorporated several key upgrades. The fuel system received a significant boost with Warren Diesel 331/150 injectors, providing increased fuel flow for enhanced power output. To harness the additional airflow, a Forced Inductions S476 charger was installed, generating higher boost pressures. This combination of fueling and forced induction upgrades ensured an exhilarating power delivery.

Control and precision were essential for optimizing the engine’s performance. Therefore, Wagner’s team integrated a mechanical IPR (Injection Pressure Regulator), allowing fine-tuning of injection pressures to match the engine’s demands. The heads were meticulously o-ringed for improved sealing, and the addition of 110 psi valve springs enhanced valve train stability at high rpm.