Updated PRO-LOGIX 12V 1.5A Charger from Clore Automotive

Clore Automotive introduces the updated Model #1002, a 1.5A 12 Volt underhood battery charger/maintainer, from SOLAR. The charger combines fully automatic operation, a permanent mount design and the ability to properly maintain the different batteries found in almost any car, truck, SUV, ATV, motorcycle or personal watercraft application. The #1002 is a perfect underhood battery charger/maintainer for busy fleets, specialty equipment owners and enthusiasts alike.

The new #1002 utilizes advanced microprocessor-controlled logic to deliver a fully automatic, precisely controlled charging routine, enabling it to now join our PRO-LOGIX family of advanced professional chargers. Plus, it has the ability to properly charge virtually any lead acid battery type, including Conventional, AGM, Gel Cell, Spiral Wound, Deep Cycle and Marine batteries. The PRO-LOGIX 1002 adapts its approach based on the specific needs of each battery it services. In addition to providing advanced battery charging, it also offers an advanced battery maintenance routine once the battery has reached full charge. Plus, it has no buttons to press or adjustments to make, simply plug it in and it starts working to restore battery capacity.

