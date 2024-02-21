 USPS to Buy Six Canoo EVs

USPS to Buy Six Canoo EVs

The Postal Service will take delivery of six right-hand drive versions of Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle 190 in Q1 2024.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Canoo announced the U.S. Postal Service will purchase six battery-electric Canoo vehicles. The Postal Service will take delivery of these six right-hand drive versions of the LDV 190 in Q1 2024. This electrification effort is part of the USPS’s $40 billion investment strategy to upgrade and improve the organization’s processing, transportation and delivery networks, the company said.

“The multi-purpose platform with steer-by-wire technology and a unique low-profile suspension system allows for a readily configurable right-hand drive system while maintaining desired roll and ride stability,” Tony Aquila, investor, executive chairman, and CEO of Canoo, said.

