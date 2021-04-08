VIDEO: Engine Water Pump Replacement Tips

Here’s an ASE G1 test prep question for you, regarding water pump replacement.

Which of the following should be done when replacing a water pump on any engine?

A. Drain the engine oil below the oil pump level.

B. Drain the coolant below the water pump level.

C. Drain the coolant from the heater core.

D. Drain the engine oil.

Joe Keene explains the steps you should take during the replacement. This video is sponsored by Carter.