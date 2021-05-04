 VIDEO: Fix Wheel Hubs Correctly And Save Hearing
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

VIDEO: Fix Wheel Hubs Correctly And Save Hearing

on

VIDEO: Solving Lack Of Diesel Engine Power

on

VIDEO: Front End Complaints - Look For The Real Problem

on

VIDEO: The Importance Of Measuring Vehicle Ride Height
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Solving Lack Of Diesel Engine Power Video
play

VIDEO: Solving Lack Of Diesel Engine Power

VIDEO: Fix Wheel Hubs Correctly And Save Hearing Video
play

VIDEO: Fix Wheel Hubs Correctly And Save Hearing

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

A/C Service Equipment: We’ve Got It Good These Days

Underhood: A/C Service Equipment: We’ve Got It Good These Days
Induction System Science: Understanding Airspeed & Airflow

Underhood: Induction System Science: Understanding Airspeed & Airflow
Mechanix Wear Launches Torch Welding Series Gloves

Tools & Products: Mechanix Wear Launches Torch Welding Series Gloves
It’s Spring (Replacement) Time!

Undercar: It’s Spring (Replacement) Time!

News: AkzoNobel Opens New High-Tech Instructional Center
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: Fix Wheel Hubs Correctly And Save Hearing

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Proper wheel hub service does not include the radio. Fix the problem correctly. This video sponsored by GSP North America.
Advertisement

The most common way people fix a wheel hub and bearing noise….is turn up the radio.  So let’s turn down the music and see if we can’t diagnose this properly.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Wheel hub and bearing assemblies are some of the hardest working parts on a vehicle.   Not only do they support the weight of the vehicle as it runs over potholes and bumps, but it also has the task of holding the wheel on.   Making sure that we correctly identify and diagnose a failure in a wheel bearing is a key to keeping vehicle safe.   In most cases, the first sign of a wheel bearing failure will come in the form of a griding noise. A simple test drive can help to determine for sure if it is the bearing and which one.   While driving, listen to figure out if the noise changes with road speed and not engine speed.   A bad wheel hub and bearing assembly will change the noise it makes in relation to road speed.   As you drive the vehicle, try different road surfaces.   If the noise changes with the road surface, then it’s probably a tire noise instead of a wheel hub and bearing noise.  What is sometimes tougher is to figure out which specific bearing is making the noise.   To test this, long, easy turns will help you to load one side of the vehicle.   If you go around a turn to the right and the noise gets louder, then it is the left side wheel hub and bearing that is worn.   The opposite is true for a left handed turn.   If the noise gets louder, it is the right hand or passenger side wheel hub and bearing assembly that’s faulty.  

Advertisement

Once you’re done with the test drive, it’s time to put the vehicle on a lift to get a better look at things.   You can spin the wheel and tire assembly to listen for noises and see if there’s any griding.  Also, grab the wheel and tire assembly and shake it both from top to bottom and side to side. If you can see play coming from the wheel hub and bearing assembly, it’s time to replace it.  

Replacing a worn wheel and hub assembly will help keep everyone safe, and also make it so the radio doesn’t have to be as loud.

This video is sponsored by GSP North America.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Video: VIDEO: Keeping Up With Variable Valve Timing

Video: VIDEO: Understanding How Dual Clutch Systems Operate

Video: VIDEO: The Benefits Of A Loaded Strut

Video: VIDEO: ADAS Technology’s Effect On Alignment Techniques

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician