 VIDEO: GDI Safety Information
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

VIDEO: GDI Safety Information

on

VIDEO: Recommending Replacement Ball Joints

on

VIDEO: Hunter DAS 3000 & ADASLink Complete Calibration System

on

VIDEO: Replacing Your Wiper Blades
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: GDI Safety Information Video
play

VIDEO: GDI Safety Information

VIDEO: Recommending Replacement Ball Joints Video
play

VIDEO: Recommending Replacement Ball Joints

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Remanufacturing And The EV-Battery Challenge

Underhood: Remanufacturing And The EV-Battery Challenge
Ride Control Estimator

Undercar: Ride Control Estimator
ECM And PCM Calibration Numbers

Underhood: ECM And PCM Calibration Numbers
Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods

Underhood: Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods
All About Timing Chains

Underhood: All About Timing Chains
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: GDI Safety Information

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Direct fuel injection poses unique safety issues. This video is sponsored by Standard Motor Products.
Advertisement

Gasoline direct injection (GDI) is a more advanced version of multiport fuel systems, where fuel is injected directly into the combustion chamber instead of the intake port. Direct injection improves combustion efficiency, increases fuel economy, and lowers emissions.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Both systems use electronic fuel injectors to spray fuel into the engine, but the difference is where they spray the fuel. With port injection systems, fuel is sprayed into the intake ports.

With direct injection, the injectors are in the cylinder head and spray fuel directly into the combustion chamber, mixing with the air charge. The intake only supplies air to the combustion chamber with direct injection.

Since direct fuel injection requires high fuel pressures to ­overcome combustion pressures created in the engine’s cylinders, a typical high-pressure fuel pump can produce in the neighborhood of 2,000 psi maximum fuel pressure, depending upon ­operating conditions.

Advertisement

High-pressure direct injection poses some unique safety issues. Because any liquid pressurized to 2,000 psi can literally cut like a knife, a technician should be mindful that recommended safety procedures must be used to bleed off the extremely high fuel pressures present in the injector rail. Some manufacturers recommend disabling the fuel pump with the bi-directional ­controls included with most scan tools, then starting and running the engine until it stalls. Other manufacturers prefer alternate methods, so it pays to research applicable service information ­before attempting to diagnose or repair any GDI ­system.

Due to safety ­issues, manufacturers require that all seals and most high-pressure steel fuel lines be ­replaced if ­removed for injector ­replacement or any related service ­repair as they are “one-time use” components and cannot be reused. Take extra care when replacing seals and do not bend or damage the high-pressure line when servicing these style fuel injectors.

Advertisement

This video is sponsored by Standard Motor Products.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: VIDEO: Turbo Copper Nuts Should Never Be Reused

Video: VIDEO: Belt Tension And Friction Levels

Video: VIDEO: Oil Filters and Soot

Video: VIDEO: When Should The Fuel Filter Be Replaced

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician