 VIDEO: GM Transmissions And Transfer Cases
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

VIDEO: GM Transmissions And Transfer Cases

on

Congratulations to Bob Mauger, B'laster Instructor Of The Year!

on

VIDEO: Understanding Control Arms

on

VIDEO: Debunking EV Wheel Bearing Myths
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Congratulations to Bob Mauger, B'laster Instructor Of The Year! Video
play

Congratulations to Bob Mauger, B'laster Instructor Of The Year!

VIDEO: GM Transmissions And Transfer Cases Video
play

VIDEO: GM Transmissions And Transfer Cases

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads

Undercar: Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads
Fuel Tank Contamination

Underhood: Fuel Tank Contamination
Spark Plug Analysis Paralysis

Underhood: Spark Plug Analysis Paralysis
Easier Volkswagen TPMS Service

Undercar: Easier Volkswagen TPMS Service
Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension

Undercar: Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: GM Transmissions And Transfer Cases

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

GM transmissions and transfer cases are unique to each individual vehicle. This video is sponsored by ACDelco.
Advertisement

If you look under GM vehicles, you might think at first glance that most transmissions and transfer cases look the same. In reality, each transmission is built for a specific application and calibrated for the individual vehicle. This actually makes a GM transmission or transfer case unique for each vehicle.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The secret is in the software that controls shifts, and communicates with the engine and other modules on the vehicle. You can’t just swap a transmission or transfer case with any salvage or aftermarket unit and expect it to work. Inside or connected to a GM transmission or transfer case, is an electronic control module that needs to be programmed if it ever needs to be replaced. This module contains a software that controls the shift, torque converter lockup, and many other functions.

When you receive a genuine GM parts transmission or transfer case at your shop, it can be programmed with firmware unique to the vehicle. These units are plug and play with GM vehicles so you can minimize lengthy installs and labor costs.

Advertisement

GM also offers technicians a subscription based TIS2Web software program for accurate calibration during service replacements of some GM transmissions that require programming after the unit is installed in the vehicle.

New or remanufactured GM Genuine Parts transmission and transfer case assemblies are engineered and built specifically for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac vehicles. You’ll also find OE driveline assemblies and components for Saturn, HUMMER, Pontiac, and Oldsmobile vehicles.

During the remanufacturing process, almost every component inside the case is returned to like-new condition. In fact, EACH part inside these transmissions is equal in quality to original GM equipment and is designed according to OEM engineering and manufacturing standards. There is no guessing the original manufacturer’s specifications because they are matched or exceeded.

Advertisement

You’ll also get the peace of mind that comes from a “no-hassle” core return policy for transmission assemblies. And each unit comes with a limited warranty that covers parts and labor and is fully transferable, adding value if the vehicle is ever sold. This is a great selling point.

For more information on GM Genuine Parts transmission and transfer cases, visit GM Genuine Parts

This video is sponsored by ACDelco.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: VIDEO: When Should A Sprocket Be Replaced?

Video: VIDEO: ACDelco Brake Pads And Rotors

Video: VIDEO: GM Clutch Installation Tips

Video: VIDEO: How Does A Single Impact Cause Wheel Bearing Noise?

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician