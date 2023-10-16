 Volvo Announces Plan to End Diesel Car Production

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Volvo Announces Plan to End Diesel Car Production

Diesel car production will cease in 2024 to accelerate Volvo's shift to electric vehicles.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Volvo Cars announced it will end production of all diesel-powered models by early 2024 during Climate Week NYC, as part of its ambition to become a climate-neutral company by 2040. This makes Volvo one of the first major automakers to commit to fully phasing out diesel, the company said.

Related Articles

The company indicated last year that it would stop developing new internal combustion engines. In November 2022, Volvo sold its remaining combustion engine assets through a joint venture called Aurobay. The company said it is now focused entirely on electric vehicle R&D and production.

To further emphasize its point on EVs, Volvo’s Chief Sustainability Officer Anders Kärrberg attended an event organized by the Accelerating to Zero (A2Z) Coalition at this year’s Climate Week NYC. Launched at the COP27 climate summit, the A2Z Coalition provides a multi-stakeholder platform for signatories of the Glasgow Declaration on Zero Emission Vehicles, of which we are one.

In 2019, most Volvo cars sold in Europe had diesel engines, as was common across the industry. Since then, the trend has inverted due to changing market demand, tighter emissions regulations and Volvo’s focus on electrification. Now, over half of Volvo’s European sales are electrified models, the company said.

Less diesel cars on the streets also have a positive effect on urban air quality, Volvo said; while diesels emit less CO2 than petrol engines, they emit more gases such as nitrogen oxide (NOx) that have an adverse effect on air quality especially in built-up areas.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

RVshare, Grounded to Launch Electric RV Rental Program

RVshare’s electric recreational vehicle rental program will debut in the Detroit market.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

RVshare, a community for RV owners and renters, debuted a new partnership with electric RV startup, Grounded, to bring an electric recreational vehicle rental program to the Detroit market. These rentals are available exclusively on RVshare, making Grounded RVs the first electric vehicle fleet on the platform.

This program, which is also supported by the Michigan Office for Future Mobility and Electrification (OFME), will provide sustainable travel options for travelers via a fleet of E-RVs available for daily hire. Renters will also be able to provide firsthand feedback that will help refine and improve future iterations of the E-RV program and product development, RVshare said.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
SEMA 2023 to Explore Future Vehicle Propulsion

The new EV & Future Propulsion area at SEMA will include over 75 vehicles highlighting the future of automotive innovation.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Ryder Deploys First BrightDrop Electric Vans into Rental Fleet

The electric vans have been deployed at four strategic Ryder facilities in California, Texas and New York.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
BTC POWER Hires Business Development Manager

In this role, Patty de Llano will drive strategic partnerships and foster growth in government funding initiatives.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Ballard, Quantron Unveil Zero-Emission Fuel Cell EVs

Both vehicles feature longer ranges and short refueling times compared to battery electric models, the companies said.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Vehicle Electrification: Trends and Power Solutions

We are in an era of change with vehicle mobility. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Stellantis Partners with Charge Enterprises

Charge has become an EV charging installation partner for Stellantis’s network of more than 2,600 U.S. dealers.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Study: Businesses Commit to Circularity, But Hurdles Remain

A new study from Bain & Co. reveals that 55% of large businesses commit to circularity, but linear mindsets hold them back.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Study: Cross-Industry Partnerships Increase BEV Purchases

Escalent’s study found consumers were more likely to purchase a BEV if a carmaker partnered with a tech brand.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff