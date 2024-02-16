Volvo EX90 Debuts at Canadian International Auto Show

The 2024 Volvo EX90, Volvo Cars’ all-new, fully electric SUV, will be presented to the Canadian public for the first time at the Canadian International Auto Show (CIAS) in Toronto.

It will be on display at the Metro Toronto Convention Center (MTCC) February 16-25, along with an electrified lineup of new and award-winning Volvo Cars, including the Volvo C40 Recharge, XC40 Recharge, XC60 Recharge and XC90 Recharge, the automaker said. Volvo Car Canada will be exhibiting within the Electric City space, showcasing the ecosystem that supports a new age of mobility.

A true seven-seat, fully electric SUV, the Volvo EX90 includes the highest level of standard safety in a Volvo car and represents the start of a new era for the brand as it moves ahead on a global ambition to be a fully electric automaker by 2030, the company said.

The EX90 will be the fourth fully electric vehicle in Volvo Car Canada’s lineup, joining the C40 Recharge, XC40 Recharge and the all-new EX30, the company’s smallest ever SUV, designed with sustainability in mind.

The Volvo EX90 rides on a dedicated platform that eliminates the need for luxury car buyers to decide between practicality and full electrification by offering up to 480 kilometers of tailpipe-emission-free driving range and the ability to charge from 10-80 per cent in about 30 minutes, the company said.

For more information, visit volvocars.ca.