 Volvo EX90 Debuts at Canadian International Auto Show

EV Bizz

The Swedish brand’s seven-seat, fully electric SUV represents a new era of safety for Volvo Cars.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

The 2024 Volvo EX90, Volvo Cars’ all-new, fully electric SUV, will be presented to the Canadian public for the first time at the Canadian International Auto Show (CIAS) in Toronto.

It will be on display at the Metro Toronto Convention Center (MTCC) February 16-25, along with an electrified lineup of new and award-winning Volvo Cars, including the Volvo C40 Recharge, XC40 Recharge, XC60 Recharge and XC90 Recharge, the automaker said. Volvo Car Canada will be exhibiting within the Electric City space, showcasing the ecosystem that supports a new age of mobility.

A true seven-seat, fully electric SUV, the Volvo EX90 includes the highest level of standard safety in a Volvo car and represents the start of a new era for the brand as it moves ahead on a global ambition to be a fully electric automaker by 2030, the company said.

The EX90 will be the fourth fully electric vehicle in Volvo Car Canada’s lineup, joining the C40 Recharge, XC40 Recharge and the all-new EX30, the company’s smallest ever SUV, designed with sustainability in mind.

The Volvo EX90 rides on a dedicated platform that eliminates the need for luxury car buyers to decide between practicality and full electrification by offering up to 480 kilometers of tailpipe-emission-free driving range and the ability to charge from 10-80 per cent in about 30 minutes, the company said.

For more information, visit volvocars.ca.

EV Bizz

Lightning eMotors to Sell Substantially All Assets

Cordes & Company, as receiver of the Company, has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement to sell substantially all of the assets of the company for $12.6 million in cash.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Lightning eMotors, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Lightning Systems, Inc. (together, the “Company”), a provider of zero emission medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle technology for fleets, recently announced that Cordes & Company, in its capacity as receiver of the Company, has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement to sell substantially all of the assets of the Company, free and clear of all liens, claims, encumbrances, interests, and liabilities, for $12.6 million in cash, subject to adjustment. 

Read Full Article

Kelley Blue Book: Americans Bought Nearly 1.2 Million EVs in 2023

EVs represent the fastest-growing car sales category, holding a 7.6% share of the total U.S. vehicle market in 2023, Kelly Blue Book reports.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
USPS Adds to Rollout of Postal EVs, Charging Stations

The addition of charging stations across new S&DCs is part of USPS’s initiative to create the nation’s largest EV fleet.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Global EV Sales Expected to Triple in 2024

Americans are expected to buy close to 1.3 million electric vehicles this year, or 10% of global sales.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Iveco Group, BASF Partner on EV Battery Recycling

Iveco selected BASF as its first partner to provide a recycling solution for the Group’s lithium-ion batteries.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

EnviroSpark Signs Deal With Scully to Roll Out EV Chargers

EnviroSpark will initially install new chargers at seven properties on the East Coast.

By Nadine Battah
Accelera, Daimler & PACCAR Chose Battery Cell Production Site

The joint ventur, focuses on lithium-iron-phosphate battery technology for commercial battery-electric trucks.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
WiTricity Powers First Wirelessly Charged Electric Pickup Truck

With WiTricity’s magnetic resonance technology, consumers can charge their vehicle by simply parking over a charging pad, which draws power from a 240-volt household circuit.

By Mary DellaValle
LG Opens First EV Charger Factory in Texas

The Fort Worth factory is currently assembling Level 2 AC chargers with variable current settings for up to 11kW output power.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff