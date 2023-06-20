Volvo Releases EX30 EV – its Smallest SUV to Date

Volvo has released its latest EV, the Volvo EX30, which is also the company’s smallest SUV ever released. The vehicle is being sold for €36,000 (approx. $38,737) and is available to order now in Europe and other selected markets, while in the United States, customers can place pre-orders.

Volvo says it designed the EX30 with a long wheelbase, large wheels and equal overhangs. The company is offering the EX30 with three powertrain options and two different battery types.

The first is a single-motor option with an LFP battery, which uses lithium iron phosphate chemistry. The second is a single-motor extended-range variant with an NMC extended-range battery. The NMC battery features lithium, nickel, manganese and cobalt, and produces its energy more efficiently than the LFP variant, the company says. Volvo says the single-motor, extended-range option gives drivers a range of up to 480km between charges (approx. 298 miles).

For drivers who prioritize performance, the company also offers a twin-motor performance variant that pairs the NMC battery with an additional second e-motor. This all-wheel-drive variant of the EX30 provides 315kW (428hp) and takes drivers from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, making the vehicle Volvo’s fastest-accelerating car.

The extended-range twin motor variant has a charging capacity of up to 153kW, while the standard-range car has a capacity of 134kW, allowing drivers to charge their battery from 10% to 80% in a little over 25 minutes. Through the car’s center display and app, drivers can set the amperage, maximum charging level and when they want to start charging.