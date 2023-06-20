 Volvo Releases EX30 EV – its Smallest SUV to Date

EV Bizz

Volvo is offering the new EX30 all-electric SUV with three powertrain options and two different battery types.

Volvo has released its latest EV, the Volvo EX30, which is also the company’s smallest SUV ever released. The vehicle is being sold for €36,000 (approx. $38,737) and is available to order now in Europe and other selected markets, while in the United States, customers can place pre-orders.

Volvo says it designed the EX30 with a long wheelbase, large wheels and equal overhangs. The company is offering the EX30 with three powertrain options and two different battery types.

The first is a single-motor option with an LFP battery, which uses lithium iron phosphate chemistry. The second is a single-motor extended-range variant with an NMC extended-range battery. The NMC battery features lithium, nickel, manganese and cobalt, and produces its energy more efficiently than the LFP variant, the company says. Volvo says the single-motor, extended-range option gives drivers a range of up to 480km between charges (approx. 298 miles).

For drivers who prioritize performance, the company also offers a twin-motor performance variant that pairs the NMC battery with an additional second e-motor. This all-wheel-drive variant of the EX30 provides 315kW (428hp) and takes drivers from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, making the vehicle Volvo’s fastest-accelerating car.

The extended-range twin motor variant has a charging capacity of up to 153kW, while the standard-range car has a capacity of 134kW, allowing drivers to charge their battery from 10% to 80% in a little over 25 minutes. Through the car’s center display and app, drivers can set the amperage, maximum charging level and when they want to start charging.

