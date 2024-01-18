 WiTricity Powers First Wirelessly Charged Electric Pickup Truck

WiTricity Powers First Wirelessly Charged Electric Pickup Truck

With WiTricity's magnetic resonance technology, consumers can charge their vehicle by simply parking over a charging pad, which draws power from a 240-volt household circuit.

Mary DellaValle
By Mary DellaValle

WiTricity, a global provider of wireless EV charging, announced that KG Mobility’s all-new, all-electric Torres EVX Pickup will offer WiTricity-enabled wireless charging. This option will be available beginning with the 2025 model year Torres EVX Pickup.

Owners who equip their Torres EVX Pickup with WiTricity’s magnetic resonance technology will charge their vehicle by parking over a charging pad that draws power from a 240-volt household circuit, according to WiTricity, rather than using a plug to charge their battery.

The company’s magnetic resonance technology allows for wireless charging at the same speed and efficiency as a Level 2 plug-in charger.

“We are proud that WiTricity’s technology has been selected by KG Mobility,” said Alex Gruzen, CEO of WiTricity. “KG Mobility customers will soon discover that they will enjoy safe, reliable charging as soon as they park their car.”

