 Continental Launches Light Truck, SUV and CUV Tire Promo 
News

Continental Launches Light Truck, SUV and CUV Tire Promo 

 

on

Beginning July 1 and available through Aug. 31, consumers who purchase four (4) qualifying light truck, SUV, or crossover tires will receive up to a $100 VISA prepaid card by mail.

Click Here to Read More
Also as part of the July & August promotion, consumers who purchase (4) four eligible Light Truck, SUV or crossover tires with their Continental Tire credit card will receive up to an additional $100 VISA prepaid card by mail for a total of up to $200 in rebates. To find a dealer near you that accepts the Continental Tire credit card, visit www.continentaltire.com/store-finder.

Included in the summer promotion are three of Continental Tire’s latest offerings the CrossContact LX25, TerrainContact H/T and the TerrainContact A/T. 

Ideal for year-round traction, the CrossContact LX25 is a premium tire for crossovers and SUVs. Featuring EcoPlus Technology, this all-season tire provides fuel savings, shorter stopping distances on wet roads, and extended tread life. 

The TerrainContact H/T and TerrainContact A/T are among Continental Tire’s offerings for pickup trucks and full-size SUVs. Both tires provide improved traction and durability, better grip on wet roads, and quiet road noise. The TerrainContact H/T is a highway touring tire while the TerrainContact A/T is designed to conquer dirt, gravel and grass.

Continental Tire’s Total Confidence Plan provides industry-leading coverage. The purchase of replacement Continental tires provides an extra measure of confidence with the Total Confidence Plan. This is a comprehensive package including: limited warranty, flat tire roadside assistance, customer satisfaction trial, mileage warranty (if applicable), and road hazard coverage. Emergency Trip Interruption Coverage was added as a new benefit of the Total Confidence Plan in 2022 – if you have a mechanical breakdown during a road trip, Continental will help cover eligible expenses. (Limit $200.00 per day maximum benefit, and a total annual maximum benefit of $500.00). Pre-registration required. More information can be found at continentaltire.com/warranty.

To be eligible for the promotion, tires must be purchased in a single transaction. Valid only with qualified purchase made in the 50 United States, D.C., or Puerto Rico between 7/01/2022 and 8/31/2022 or while supplies last. 

*Terms and conditions apply, for a complete list of qualifying tires and full offer details, visit www.continentaltire.com/promotion. For questions, please contact customer service at 1-833-396-8078.

