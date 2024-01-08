XING Mobility Debuts Next-Gen Immersion Cooling Battery

At CES 2024, XING Mobility is presenting its Immersion Cooling technology. Established by former Tesla and Panasonic experts, XING Mobility has been developing this method of battery thermal management since 2015.

Immersion Cooling represents an advancement in battery thermal management, the company said. Unlike traditional air or liquid cooling systems, this technique involves immersing battery cells in a specially formulated dielectric fluid for optimal heat transfer. This fluid encompasses each cell entirely, providing uniform and efficient cooling.

XING Mobility said its exhibit at CES 2024 includes three developments:

The IMMERSIO Cell-to-Pack (CTP) architecture that allows for larger battery capacities in passenger vehicles, addressing range anxiety without compromising space.

The IMMERSIO XM25 Battery System, a mass-produced immersion cooling battery pack, delivers 25 kWh of power and is suitable for both vehicle and Energy Storage System (ESS) applications. It has undergone extensive testing to ensure reliability, environmental resilience and efficient power output, said XING.

Results from a rigorous three-nail penetration safety test performed on an IMMERSIO battery pack at 100% state of charge. The test demonstrated the technology’s ability to contain thermal runaway and prevent fire propagation, highlighting the superior safety and stability of XING Mobility’s batteries.

Coinciding with its CES debut, XING Mobility is expanding into the American market, the company said. Backed by recent investments from Kubota and the U.S. government’s focus on clean energy, the company aims to tap into the growing electric vehicle and construction machinery markets. XING Mobility is actively seeking partnerships with U.S. dealers to promote its technology across various sectors, including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, industrial machinery and ESS applications.

“XING Mobility, with its exclusive immersion cooling battery technology and products, makes its debut at CES 2024, officially marking our entry into the American market,” said Royce YC Hong, co-founder & CEO. “We are committed to providing a safer and more stable choice for battery thermal management to the global market, rewriting the safety norm for industrial electrification, and realizing a globally high-efficiency sustainable future.”

XING Mobility will display its products and technology at LVCC West Hall Booth 6857 during CES 2024.