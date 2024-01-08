 XING Mobility Debuts Next-Gen Immersion Cooling Battery

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

XING Mobility Debuts Next-Gen Immersion Cooling Battery

XING Mobility is expanding into the US market and seeks partnerships within the US.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

At CES 2024, XING Mobility is presenting its Immersion Cooling technology. Established by former Tesla and Panasonic experts, XING Mobility has been developing this method of battery thermal management since 2015.

Related Articles

Immersion Cooling represents an advancement in battery thermal management, the company said. Unlike traditional air or liquid cooling systems, this technique involves immersing battery cells in a specially formulated dielectric fluid for optimal heat transfer. This fluid encompasses each cell entirely, providing uniform and efficient cooling.

XING Mobility said its exhibit at CES 2024 includes three developments:

  • The IMMERSIO Cell-to-Pack (CTP) architecture that allows for larger battery capacities in passenger vehicles, addressing range anxiety without compromising space.
  • The IMMERSIO XM25 Battery System, a mass-produced immersion cooling battery pack, delivers 25 kWh of power and is suitable for both vehicle and Energy Storage System (ESS) applications. It has undergone extensive testing to ensure reliability, environmental resilience and efficient power output, said XING.
  • Results from a rigorous three-nail penetration safety test performed on an IMMERSIO battery pack at 100% state of charge. The test demonstrated the technology’s ability to contain thermal runaway and prevent fire propagation, highlighting the superior safety and stability of XING Mobility’s batteries.

Coinciding with its CES debut, XING Mobility is expanding into the American market, the company said. Backed by recent investments from Kubota and the U.S. government’s focus on clean energy, the company aims to tap into the growing electric vehicle and construction machinery markets. XING Mobility is actively seeking partnerships with U.S. dealers to promote its technology across various sectors, including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, industrial machinery and ESS applications.

“XING Mobility, with its exclusive immersion cooling battery technology and products, makes its debut at CES 2024, officially marking our entry into the American market,” said Royce YC Hong, co-founder & CEO. “We are committed to providing a safer and more stable choice for battery thermal management to the global market, rewriting the safety norm for industrial electrification, and realizing a globally high-efficiency sustainable future.”

XING Mobility will display its products and technology at LVCC West Hall Booth 6857 during CES 2024.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Nexteer Hits Global Production Milestone of 100M EPS Systems

Electric Power Steering systems are key in enabling fuel efficiency and safety.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Nexteer Automotive announced its global production milestone of 100 million electric power steering (EPS) systems – which it says is a key technology enabling fuel efficiency and advanced safety and performance.

Nexteer said its EPS systems are currently featured in eight out of 10 full-size trucks in North America and two out of five small cars in Europe. The company's EPS systems can be found on vehicles around the world, such as the GMC Hummer EV, Ford F150 and F150 Lightning EV, Ford Bronco, RAM 1500, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Peugeot 208, Jeep Avenger, Chevrolet Silverado, Cadillac Escalade, Zeekr 001 EV, BMW 1-Series, BYD Song Pro/Song Plus, GAC Aion S/Y, Chery Tiggo 8 PHEV and more.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
GreenPower Produces its First All-Electric School Buses

The company has completed its first four all-electric, purpose-built school buses.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Hyundai Breaks Ground on New EV Production Plant in South Korea

Hyundai’s new EV plant prioritizes employee comfort, becoming the hub for EV mobility.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Star Charge Expands Manufacturing to US to Meet Demand

New Columbus, Ohio plant for EV chargers starts production in Q1 2024.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Detroit 2030 District Launches EV Charging Infrastructure Program

The program will address the demand for reliable and accessible charging solutions.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Ford Pro, Xcel Energy Collaborate on EV Charging Port Installation

The effort aims to install 30,000 EV charging ports by 2030 for business fleets across Xcel Energy’s service territories in the U.S.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Mullen Consolidates EV Battery Production to New California Facility

The new facility will take on existing battery testing and production equipment from the Monrovia facility.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Pilot Travel Centers, GM & EVgo Partner on EV Charging

The companies have opened the first 17 locations of their national electric vehicle fast charging network.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Lincoln Electric Launches Velion DC Fast Charger for EVs

The Velion 150kW model boasts over 75% domestic content and is engineered to maintain more than 97% uptime.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff