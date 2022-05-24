 ZF Releases Mechatronic Transmission Service Kits -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

ZF Releases Mechatronic Transmission Service Kits

on

Advance Auto Parts Unveils 12-Volt DieHard Battery

on

Deadline Approaching For SMP Automotive Scholarships

on

ASE Introduces ADAS Specialist Certification Tests
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Understanding Today's Oil Filters (VIDEO) Video
play

Understanding Today's Oil Filters (VIDEO)

Axle Nut Torque Specifications (VIDEO) Video
play

Axle Nut Torque Specifications (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Hard Parts Hunting

Automotive: Hard Parts Hunting
Watch Now: Drilled & Slotted Rotors Livestream

Training: Watch Now: Drilled & Slotted Rotors Livestream
Livestream TODAY: Drilled & Slotted Rotors

Training: Livestream TODAY: Drilled & Slotted Rotors
The Next Generation of Bead Bazooka From Gaither Tool

Tools & Products: The Next Generation of Bead Bazooka From Gaither Tool

News: Six Advance in NASCAR Advance My Track Challenge
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

ZF Releases Mechatronic Transmission Service Kits

 

on

ZF Aftermarket introduced its mechatronic service kit which it says bundles all the components needed for servicing mechatronics on ZF transmissions, a critical step in restoring the transmission to OE standards. The kit’s 19 SKUs cover a range of Audi, Land Rover, BMW and other manufacturers’ passenger car and SUV models.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In addition to a guide sleeve, seals and pressure regulators, the kit offers — for the first time — mechatronic dampeners, which absorb the impact of oil pressure variations during gear changes and help ensure smooth transitions in shifting. 

Submerged in oil inside of the transmission, the mechatronic component stores critical data for diagnostics and signals how much pressure should be applied to a specific clutch and gear. Replacing the unit’s seals, regulators and dampeners – which can be degraded by oil over time – can extend the life of the transmission by as much as 60,000 miles, ZF says.

“The mechatronic is the “brain” of the transmission, and with this bundled kit, we’re making it easier than ever for vehicle technicians to service it properly, ensuring optimal results that restore the transmission to like-new performance,” said Mark Cali, head of Independent Aftermarket, USC at ZF Aftermarket.  

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

News: Advance, Wake Tech Name Auto Program Scholarship Winners

News: Six Advance in NASCAR Advance My Track Challenge

News: Alliance Raises the Stakes with VIP Jackpot Winners

News: Standard Motor Products Releases 138 New Part Numbers

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician