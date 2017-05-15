Career/Plymouth South High School
Cape Auto Body Donates Automotive Equipment To Plymouth South High School

Cape Auto Body donated a tire changer and a frame machine to Plymouth South High School.

From Rich Harbert’s article on the Wicked Local Plymouth website:

The automotive shop at the new Plymouth South High School recently received a major gift from Cape Auto Body.

The repair shop on Samoset Street donated a tire machine changer and a frame machine worth $26,000 to the auto shop.

School officials recognized David and Kevin Gallerani of Cape Auto Body for making the donation at last week’s School Committee meeting. Superintendent Gary Maestas said the district would not have been able to afford the machines on its own. They will be installed in the new school, which is set to open at the end of the summer.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the Plymouth South High School automotive program on the Wicked Local Plymouth website.

