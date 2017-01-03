Career/Ben Clymer’s The Body Shop
ago

Rancho Mirage High Academy Drives Auto Career Options

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

GM Tech Tip: Grease Or Sealant Visible On Electronic Power Steering Gear Is Not A Leak

Parts Pro Recognizes Fastest Perfect Engine Builds At Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Championship

Philly-Area Salon-And-Auto Repair Shop Goes After Female Customers

Students Help Free Owl Stuck In Front Grill Of SUV

Rancho Mirage High Academy Drives Auto Career Options

Purolator Filters Pranks Real Customers In Hidden Camera Automotive Repair Shop Stunt

Students Help Free Owl Stuck In Front Grill Of SUV

Student Day Part Of 2017 Federated-KOI Cavalcade of Customs

Rancho Mirage High Academy Drives Auto Career Options

Automotive Technology Course Grounds Students In Basic Skills

screen-shot-2017-01-03-at-9-31-34-amStudents at Rancho Mirage High School’s Rattler Automotive Careers Education Academy recently participated in a collision repair classroom demonstration.

From Joan L. Boiko’s article on The Desert Sun website:

Four classes in Rancho Mirage High School’s Rattler Automotive Careers Education Academy (RACE) recently participated in a “crash course” in collision repair when representatives from Ben Clymer’s The Body Shop conducted a classroom demonstration.

“The classes featured a discussion about a career in auto collision repair, job prospects in the industry and a demonstration of the steps involved in repairing a vehicle dent,” wrote Rancho Mirage High Work Based Learning Educator Jeff Kabel. “Students also got the opportunity to apply their knowledge to some of the process steps such as safety procedures, Bondo body filler applications and sanding. Representatives also took questions from students about the auto collision repair industry.”

Click HERE to read the entire article about the collision repair classroom demonstrations on The Desert Sun website.

Show Full Article