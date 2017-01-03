Rancho Mirage High Academy Drives Auto Career Options

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Students at Rancho Mirage High School’s Rattler Automotive Careers Education Academy recently participated in a collision repair classroom demonstration.

From Joan L. Boiko’s article on The Desert Sun website:

Four classes in Rancho Mirage High School’s Rattler Automotive Careers Education Academy (RACE) recently participated in a “crash course” in collision repair when representatives from Ben Clymer’s The Body Shop conducted a classroom demonstration.

“The classes featured a discussion about a career in auto collision repair, job prospects in the industry and a demonstration of the steps involved in repairing a vehicle dent,” wrote Rancho Mirage High Work Based Learning Educator Jeff Kabel. “Students also got the opportunity to apply their knowledge to some of the process steps such as safety procedures, Bondo body filler applications and sanding. Representatives also took questions from students about the auto collision repair industry.”

