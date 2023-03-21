 7-Eleven Launches EV Charging Network

EV Bizz

7-Eleven Launches EV Charging Network

7-Eleven intends to build one of the largest and most compatible EV fast-charging networks of any retailer in North America.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

7-Eleven Inc. has announced the launch of 7Charge, its new, proprietary EV charging network and app that delivers a convenient and reliable fast-charging experience at select 7-Eleven stores in the U.S., and coming soon to Canada. 7-Eleven says it intends to build one of the largest and most compatible electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging networks of any retailer in North America with the launch of 7Charge, which is already delivering fast-charging services to customers in several locations in Florida, Texas, Colorado and California.

The 7Charge network will offer EV drivers 7-Eleven’s trademark convenience and accessibility, according to the company. 7Charge sites allow customers to charge any EV make and model compatible with common CHAdeMO or Combined Charging System (CCS) plug types*, and the 7Charge app offers customers a seamless charging and payment experience, the company says. 

“For over 95 years, 7-Eleven has innovated to meet our customers’ needs – delivering convenience where, when and how they want it,” said Joe DePinto, president and CEO at 7-Eleven. “Now, we are innovating once again to meet our customers’ where they are by expanding our business to provide EV drivers convenience of the future…today.”

*Provided a driver has a CCS or CHAdeMO adapter.

