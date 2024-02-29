 Asahi Kasei Microdevices Releases New Current Sensor 

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Releases New Current Sensor 

The CZ39 series of coreless current sensors is well-suited to EV applications due to its 100 ns response time, low heat generation and noise immunity.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation (AKM) announced it has started mass production of the CZ39 series of coreless current sensors. The CZ39 device family is well-suited to electric vehicle (EV) applications due to its 100 ns response time, low heat generation and noise immunity, the company said.

Related Articles

These properties are highly compatible with the silicon carbide (SiC)- and gallium nitride (GaN)- based power devices favored by OEMs for their reduced form factor and high efficiency. As such, the CZ39 series allows for the implementation of substantially smaller, lighter, and more accurate on-board charging systems for EVs.

Fast Current Measurements

The CZ39 series features a high-sensitivity compound Hall element that enables a response time of 100 ns, making it possible for current measurements to keep up with the high switching speed of SiC- and GaN-based power solutions. This allows OEMs to take advantage of those devices’ smaller size and thus reduce the weight of on-board charging systems in order to extend cruising range, according to AKM.The CZ39 series’ ability to quickly signal the system to interrupt current flow during an overcurrent condition also makes for a robust electronic fuse, or e-fuse, implementation.

Reduced Heat Generation

AKM said it has developed a unique package for the CZ39 series that achieves a primary conductor resistance of only 0.3 mΩ. Even under continuous 40 Arms current flow at an ambient temperature of 125ºC, heat generation is minimal, greatly reducing the need for bulky thermal management measures. Additionally, the structure of the package provides sufficient creepage and clearance distances for use in applications above 650 V.

Enhanced Noise Immunity

The combination of high voltage and high-speed switching in SiC- and GaN-based systems presents a challenge with respect to electrical noise mitigation. The CZ39 family is exceptionally resilient to such conditions, ensuring continuous and highly accurate current detection even in noisy environments, AKM said.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

EV Charging Network IONNA Begins Operations in North America

IONNA is a joint venture between BMW, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

IONNA, the joint venture to build a high-powered EV charging network across North America, has received approval from regulatory authorities and is now officially commencing operations. IONNA is a joint venture of seven of the world's foremost automakers: BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis.

The group has also appointed Seth Cutler to CEO of IONNA, which aims to become one of the most accessible and reliable high-powered charging networks in North America with plans to deploy at least 30,000 chargers.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
BorgWarner Strengthens eMotor Business with XPeng

The company’s eMotor rotor will be used on the X9 MPV, as well as XPeng’s next electric B-class sedan.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Honda’s Cumulative EV Sales Tick Past the 1 Million Mark

The automaker says it has a vision to make battery-electric and fuel-cell electric vehicles represent 100% of its new vehicle sales by 2040.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Toyota Bringing Battery EV Production to Kentucky

It will invest $1.3 billion at its flagship Kentucky facility for future electrification efforts, including assembly of an all-new, three-row battery electric SUV for the U.S. market.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
New Hyundai/Kia Air Skirt Helps to Maximize EV Range

The Active Air Skirt (AAS) helps improve driving range and stability of EVs, the companies said.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Nikola Energy Appoints Ole Hoefelmann President

Hoefelmann assumes this new post, effective February 5.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Mullen Opens Caribbean Markets for Commercial EVs

Grupo Cavel will purchase Mullen CAMPUS EV cargo vans for its Electric Motors dealerships.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
StoreDot Introduces Extreme Fast Charging Concept Vehicle

The company’s I-Beam XFC includes a proprietary “100in5” cell technology, which enables charging 100 miles of range in just five minutes.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Clarios, Altris Partner on Low-Voltage Sodium-Ion Batteries

The companies will develop a Na-ion battery with a potential of up to 60 volts to support automotive applications.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff