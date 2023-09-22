 Ballard, Quantron Unveil Zero-Emission Fuel Cell EVs

Both vehicles feature longer ranges and short refueling times compared to battery electric models, the companies said.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Courtesy of The Buzz EV News by Christian Hinton

Ballard Power Systems and Quantron AG launched their first fuel-cell electric vehicles, combining Quantron’s vehicle engineering with Ballard’s fuel-cell technology. These include the 44-ton Quantron QHM FCEV heavy-duty truck and the Quantron QLI FCEV light truck. Both zero-emission vehicles feature significantly longer ranges and short refueling times compared to battery electric models, the companies said. A notable feature of Quantron’s design is the complete integration of all fuel cell components into the frame structure of the Quantron QHM FCEV and the QLI FCEV.

Hydrogen as a source of clean energy has become increasingly important in recent years, especially in the commercial vehicle sector, Ballard said. For this reason, the company said it became one of the founding members of the Clean Transportation Alliance, launched by Quantron, aiming to establish zero-emission transport solutions with a special focus on the hydrogen value chain. The Clean Transportation Alliance features tech companies from the production, transport and dispensing of green hydrogen.

A European customer already took delivery of the first five units, with one unit having accomplished 15.000 km in daily operations in a trial with the customer.

