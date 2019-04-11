B’laster Names Top Four Finalists For 2019 ‘Instructor Of The Year’ Program

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Tomorrow’s Technician and B’laster Corporation – makers of the penetrant, PB B’laster – are excited to announce the Top Four Finalists of the first-ever “Instructor of the Year” program.

In partnership with Tomorrow’s Technician magazine, the B’laster Instructor of the Year program recognizes the automotive technology instructors at high schools, vo-tech programs and community colleges who think outside of the toolbox.

The top four finalists include:

Jay Abitz from Freedom High School in Freedom, Wisconsin (October)

Anthony Migliorini from Northview High School in Brazil, Indiana (April)

Jason Anderson, from Okeechobee High School in Okeechobee, Florida (August)

Joe Mendola from Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida (March)

“Narrowing the finalists to four was not an easy task,” said Randy Pindor, president and COO of B’laster Corp. “Our four choice instructor finalists were chosen based on the unique implementation of their passion for teaching, but also for the trades. These guys really give it their all.”

Judges from B’laster selected the Top Four Finalists from the seven monthly finalists featured in Tomorrow’s Tech. The instructors entered the contest by sharing their stories about an unconventional build, project or system that makes their classroom different with Tomorrow’s Tech. The Top Four Finalists will each receive a swag bag and products from B’laster for their achievement and be in the running for the Instructor of the Year Award, announced in May.

The winning instructor will receive:

A special visit from Tomorrow’s Tech staff and B’laster;

An exclusive feature on the Instructor of the Year in the May 2019 issue of Tomorrow’s Tech, plus a video and web story about the winner on tomorrowstechnician.com;

A $1,000 donation to the instructor’s auto program; and $500 for the instructor’s own use;

B’laster products for the classroom; and

A one-of-a-kind B’laster Instructor of the Year trophy.

“When it comes down to it, the winner will be chosen based on the criteria of the contest, which is to show us how they think outside of the toolbox,” said Pindor. “We applaud all of the finalists for their hard work and dedication to their profession. We are already looking forward to the second annual B’laster Instructor of the Year.”

For more information about the B’laster Instructor of the Year program, visit tomorrowstechnician.com/instructor-of-the-year/.