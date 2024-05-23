 Bleeding the Brakes (Part 2)

Bleeding the Brakes (Part 2)

With the proper preparation and a little bit of patience, brake bleeding can be a routine job for your customers, whether they’re professionals or DIYers.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

In the first video of this two-part series, we talked about the importance of bleeding air from a vehicle’s brake system on a regular basis, and discussed some of the basic procedures involved in this process.

Delving a bit deeper into the subject, we discuss the master cylinder and a few techniques we didn’t cover in the first video.

With the proper preparation and a little bit of patience, brake bleeding can be a routine job for your customers, whether they’re professionals or DIYers.

This video is sponsored by The Pronto Network. 

