Bleeding the Brakes (Part 2)

In the first video of this two-part series, we talked about the importance of bleeding air from a vehicle’s brake system on a regular basis, and discussed some of the basic procedures involved in this process.

Delving a bit deeper into the subject, we discuss the master cylinder and a few techniques we didn’t cover in the first video.

With the proper preparation and a little bit of patience, brake bleeding can be a routine job for your customers, whether they’re professionals or DIYers.

