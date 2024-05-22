Guess The Car Players Catch Us On A Lenient Day

Maybe it’s the fact the sun is shining in Northeast Ohio (yes, Akron typically has more cloudy days than Seattle). Maybe it’s because you’re a faithful groupie and you deserve a break. Maybe it’s because school is almost out and – like many of your teachers this time of year, we choose to give total credit to creative answers, whether actually correct or not.

In this contest, we admit that the answer could have been a little bit clearer. So, because we couldn’t see the forest for the trees, so to speak, we’re offering everyone who got close a spin in the hopper. The real deal correct answer was the Toyota Sequoia, but the puns about pines were flying fast. We also accepted guesses including the Subaru Forester, the GMC Sierra, the classic Woody and even the French racecar, the Alpine. Congratulations if you were guessed one of these! You had a chance at a $10 Starbucks gift card.

The Sequoia – or whatever else seemed appropriate this month.

However, don’t get used to our generosity. Once we come to our senses we’ll be insisting on only correct answers! Here’s the list who found that gift cards really do grow on trees:

• David Schafer, Clay High School, Oregon, OH

• Wayne Hayden, Patrick County High School, Stuart, VA

• Brian Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA

• Shelton Schuster, Woodruff Career & Technical Center, Peoria, IL

• Juan Cortes, Career & Technical Education Center, Scranton, PA

• Dan Murphy, Nature Coast Technical School, Brooksville, FL

• Joe Johnson, Beaufort-Jasper Academy for Career Excellence, Ridgeland, SC

• James Winkles, Inspire Academy, Lafayette, LA

• Robert Lyon, MacArthur High School, San Antonio, TX

• Robin Lacourse, Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center, Woonsocket, RI

Up next is our challenging Pop Quiz. Complete it in one sitting and you’ll be entered into the next Gift Card drawing. Contest deadline is midnight, Sunday, May 26, 2024.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Answers are posted weekly.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.