Branford Public Schools Award $60M Transportation Contract to Zum

EV Bizz

Within five years, Zum will transition Branford to a 100% electric school bus fleet, the first in Connecticut.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Branford Public Schools (BPS) has awarded a $60 million, 10-year transportation contract to Zūm. With this decision, within five years, Zum will transition Branford to a 100% electric school bus fleet, the first in Connecticut.

“Zum is leading the charge for safe, efficient, equitable and sustainable student transportation nationwide, and we are proud to be partnering with Branford’s school community,” said Ritu Narayan, founder and CEO at Zum. “We look forward to working with them starting in the 2024-25 school year and improving the lives of children, families, drivers and school administrators.”

“Student safety is a top priority and safe school transportation is among Zum’s hallmarks of excellence. We are excited to shape the path for our students and community by reducing our carbon footprint as we transition to an electric bus fleet with enhanced communication and technology,” said Superintendent Christopher Tranberg. “This contract is a win-win-win: Not only will our students and families benefit from Zum’s service, our drivers will receive higher wages, work in state-of-the-art facilities and drive brand new school buses. We are thrilled to welcome Zum to Branford and to Connecticut.”

Branford Public Schools marks the first school district in Connecticut to partner with Zum, which already manages and operates student transportation in Massachusetts, Maryland, California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, and Tennessee. This year significant operations will launch in Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.  

Through the Zum app, parents will be able to view a profile of their child’s bus driver, along with real-time tracking and notifications about their school bus location and their child’s pickup or dropoff status. Zum also allows administrators to optimize routes and provides staff with real-time data and performance reports, according to the company.

2024 Honda Prologue Qualifies for $7,500 U.S. EV Tax Credit

The all-electric Prologue will begin arriving at Honda dealerships in the coming weeks.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Honda announced today that most all-new 2024 Honda Prologue models, the first all-electric Honda SUV, will qualify for the U.S. $7,500 EV tax credit. The federal tax credit applies to the purchase of all 2024 Prologues built after Feb. 26, 2024. All 2024 Prologues will qualify when leased.

"Having the Honda Prologue qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit is great news for our customers," said Lance Woelfer, assistant vice president of Honda National Auto Sales, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "The Prologue is stylish, sporty and priced right, hitting the sweet spot of the EV market and meeting the demand from our customers."

