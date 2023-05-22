 Bridgestone Rolls Out Its First Ev-Specific Tire

EV Bizz

Bridgestone Debuts First Ev-Specific Tire

The initial sizes for the Turanza EV tire include fitments for Tesla Model 3, S, X & Y, as well as the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Bridgestone Americas( Bridgestone) has debuted its new Turanza EV grand touring tire, the company’s first replacement tire designed specifically for premium EVs and the first to feature Bridgestone “Enliten” technology, which the company says enables tires to have a “super low rolling resistance” and improves vehicle handling and driving dynamics. Bridgestone said its Turanza EV grand touring tire was designed to account for the unique vehicle dynamics of EVs and is launching immediately at tire retailers nationally. The initial five sizes include fitments for Tesla Model 3, Model S, Model X, Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E, with 13 additional sizes launching in early 2024.

Bridgestone also said the Turanza EV tire incorporates 50% renewable and recycled materials using synthetic rubber associated with recycled plastic.

The new Turanza EV tire is manufactured at Bridgestone’s passenger car tire production facilities in Wilson, North Carolina, and Monterrey, Mexico, where the company says significant new investments were made to accommodate the use of Enliten technology, including new rubber mixing and tire construction tools and technologies.

