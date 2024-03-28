 ChargeLab Expands Leadership Team with Two Hires

ChargeLab Expands Leadership Team with Two Hires

ChargeLab appointed Kevin Alfred as vice president of finance, and Ariel Maidansky as head of growth.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

ChargeLab announces the appointment of Kevin Alfred, CFA, CMA, as vice president of finance, and Ariel Maidansky as head of growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin and Ariel to ChargeLab,” said CEO Zak Lefevre. “Their wealth of experience and expertise will play a crucial role in driving our company’s growth and innovation in the EV charging industry. With Kevin leading our finance operations and Ariel spearheading our growth initiatives, we are confident we can accelerate charger deployments in 2024.”

Alfred brings over a decade of experience in cleantech accounting and finance to his new role at ChargeLab. Prior to joining the company, Kevin held finance positions at SensorSuite Inc. and Our Next Energy.

Maidansky brings over 12 years of experience in entrepreneurship and business development. His expertise includes advising startups such as Wasoko and Biome, as well as bringing his own organization, Envizzo, through an acquisition.

