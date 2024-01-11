 ChargePoint Announces Reorganization for Long-Term Growth

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

ChargePoint Announces Reorganization for Long-Term Growth

The reorganization includes a reduction of about 12% of ChargePoint's global workforce.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

ChargePoint, a provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, announced a strategic reorganization to improve financial performance and foster growth. The reorganization includes a reduction of about 12% of its global workforce.

Related Articles

The company said its reorganization is expected to result in approximately $14 million in restructuring charges, comprising around $10 million in severance and related expenses, and approximately $4 million in facility-related expenses. ChargePoint said it anticipates the action will save about $33 million in annual operating expenses. Details of the strategic plan under new President and CEO Rick Wilmer will be shared in ChargePoint’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 investor call in March.

Rick Wilmer, president and CEO of ChargePoint, said about the reorganization: “After reviewing our business strategy and product roadmap, we are focusing on execution, operational excellence and efficiencies while continuing our innovation.”

ChargePoint reported approximately $397 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash on its balance sheet at the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company also has access to an additional $150 million through an undrawn revolving credit facility. ChargePoint aims to achieve positive non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA by the fourth quarter of calendar year 2024.

You May Also Like

EV Battery Recycling
EV Bizz

Hyperbat Names Steve Robins Managing Director

Hyperbat says it is poised for success in shaping the future of sustainable mobility.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Hyperbat, manufacturer of high-performance electric vehicle batteries in the UK, appointed Steve Robins as its new managing director. Hyperbat is a joint venture between Unipart and Fortescue WAE, and specializes in manufacturing cutting-edge EV battery systems, according to the company.

Steve brings a wealth of experience to Hyperbat, having started his career as a structural/stress engineer in the automotive industry and subsequently progressing into senior operational and business leadership roles. His journey includes significant contributions in automotive, aerospace, and energy sectors, culminating in his recent role as president, nuclear and marine, within IMI plc, Hyberbat said.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Lotus Launches EV Charging Solutions

Charging solutions include a 450 kW DC charger, power cabinet and a modular unit.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
CRP Automotive Introduces Pentosin Tesla EV Fluid Program

Fluids won Import Vehicle Community’s “Best Functional Fluid” award at AAPEX.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Nexteer Hits Global Production Milestone of 100M EPS Systems

Electric Power Steering systems are key in enabling fuel efficiency and safety.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
GreenPower Produces its First All-Electric School Buses

The company has completed its first four all-electric, purpose-built school buses.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Hyundai Breaks Ground on New EV Production Plant in South Korea

Hyundai’s new EV plant prioritizes employee comfort, becoming the hub for EV mobility.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Star Charge Expands Manufacturing to US to Meet Demand

New Columbus, Ohio plant for EV chargers starts production in Q1 2024.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Detroit 2030 District Launches EV Charging Infrastructure Program

The program will address the demand for reliable and accessible charging solutions.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Ford Pro, Xcel Energy Collaborate on EV Charging Port Installation

The effort aims to install 30,000 EV charging ports by 2030 for business fleets across Xcel Energy’s service territories in the U.S.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff