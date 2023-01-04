 Christmas PopQuiz Seems More Coal Than Cool

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Career

Christmas PopQuiz Seems More Coal Than Cool

Grinch. Scrooge. Krampus. We've been called all of those for the latest PopQuiz. At least it's no Jelly of the Month.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

What was intended to be a fun Christmas gift from us to you seems to have been more like a visit from Krampus than Santa. The Ho-Ho-Holiday PopQuiz edition put your knowledge of off-beat Christmas tunes to the test and not everyone got the gift they hoped for – well, there’s always next year.

Related Articles

MindGames is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.

Congratulations to:

Annmarie Leifeste, PNW Boces, Yorktown Heights, NY
Daniel Fuller, Gateway Community College, New Haven, CT
RD Baughman, Waubensee Community College, Aurora, IL
Robert Moore, Mooresville High School, Mooresville, NC
Jason Felton, Nashua Community College, Nashua, NH
Roger Page, Pickaway Ross Career & Tech Center, Chillicothe, OH
Nicholas Miraglia, PNW Boces, Yorktown Heights, NY
Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC
JohnPaul Pegoli, PNW Boces, Yorktown Heights, NY
Brian Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA

Because it’s never too late to watch fun Christmas music videos, here are the questions and answers that might have stumped you (click on the highlighted word to see more):

  1. Grandma got run over by a reindeer.
  2. “Oh what fun it is to ride this rusty Chevrolet.”
  3. Because he needs to hurry, Chuck Berry encourages Santa to tell Rudolph to take the freeway down.
  4. In the song of the same name by the Beach Boys, Santa’s bright red hot rod is the Little St. Nick.

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is our popular Guess the Car puzzle. Can you guess the vehicle model indicated by the picture? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, January 8, 2023.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

You May Also Like

Career

Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced For November MindGames

It’s not exactly a Thanksgiving feast, but a $10 gift card could be yours if you win!

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Congratulations to the 10 lucky Crossword Puzzle players whose completed entries were recently selected as last week's MindGames winners. We're thankful for your continued participation!

Our winners are:

• Robert Lynch, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville, NC• Miles Plitt, Windham Regional Career Center, Brattleboro, VT• Neal Steinkrauss, Weymouth High School, Weymouth, MA• Michael Szittai, Lakewood High School/Westshore CTD, Lakewood, OH• Brooklyn Pate, Northern Neck Technical Center, Warsaw, VA• Ryan Stackpole, Waldo County Technical Center, Belfast, ME• Taysen Nieman, Gilbert High School, Gilbert, AZ• Bruce Berger, Camden Country Technical School, Sicklerville, NJ• Desrea Cook, Grand River Technical School, Chillicothe, MO• Aaron Hicks, Arkansas State University, Searcy, AR

Read Full Article

More Career Posts
Electrifying The Next Generation of Techs

The future is bright and exciting for vehicle repair.

By Doug Kaufman
Why Are Cars So Expensive to Fix?

A combination of everything people require makes vehicle repairs so expensive.

By Andrew Markel
Staying Engaged Over Break

Here are 5 things you can do to keep your mind engaged while you are on break.

By Nadine Battah
Iron Bars Prove No Match For MindGames Players

Are you on the Most Wanted list? These and all winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

All ‘Guess The Car’ Entries Correct, Though Not The Same

Everybody got a right answer – congratulations to the lucky winners who also get a prize!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Meet Jayson White, November’s Student of the Month

Jayson White works part time at a repair shop while juggling school full time. This video is sponsored by Continental.

By Nadine Battah
Bonus Pop Quiz Question Proves No Challenge For Players

If you got all 6 questions right, congratulations. You may already be a winner!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Did You Solve The October ‘Guess The Tool’ Puzzle?

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN. Did you win?

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff