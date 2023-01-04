Christmas PopQuiz Seems More Coal Than Cool

What was intended to be a fun Christmas gift from us to you seems to have been more like a visit from Krampus than Santa. The Ho-Ho-Holiday PopQuiz edition put your knowledge of off-beat Christmas tunes to the test and not everyone got the gift they hoped for – well, there’s always next year.

Congratulations to:

• Annmarie Leifeste, PNW Boces, Yorktown Heights, NY

• Daniel Fuller, Gateway Community College, New Haven, CT

• RD Baughman, Waubensee Community College, Aurora, IL

• Robert Moore, Mooresville High School, Mooresville, NC

• Jason Felton, Nashua Community College, Nashua, NH

• Roger Page, Pickaway Ross Career & Tech Center, Chillicothe, OH

• Nicholas Miraglia, PNW Boces, Yorktown Heights, NY

• Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC

• JohnPaul Pegoli, PNW Boces, Yorktown Heights, NY

• Brian Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA

Because it’s never too late to watch fun Christmas music videos, here are the questions and answers that might have stumped you (click on the highlighted word to see more):

Grandma got run over by a reindeer. “Oh what fun it is to ride this rusty Chevrolet.” Because he needs to hurry, Chuck Berry encourages Santa to tell Rudolph to take the freeway down. In the song of the same name by the Beach Boys, Santa’s bright red hot rod is the Little St. Nick.

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is our popular Guess the Car puzzle. Can you guess the vehicle model indicated by the picture? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, January 8, 2023.

